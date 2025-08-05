Last week, during Nintendo's partner showcase, Square Enix lifted the lid on Octopath Traveler 0, a new entry in the HD-2D series where you'll customise and play as your own character.

Square Enix has already shared quite a bit about this upcoming release, and now it seems it's been rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board ahead of its arrival this December. It's 'T' for 'Teen' and contains blood, fantasy violence, language and suggestive themes.

Here's the official ESRB description:

"Octopath Traveler 0 is rated T for Teen by the ESRB with Blood, Fantasy Violence, Language, and Suggestive Themes. This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of a traveler searching for sacred rings. As players explore a fantastical world, they assemble companions to engage in turn-based battles against human, animal, and monster enemies. Graphics are highly pixelated, with gameplay and cutscenes taking place from a distant perspective. Players use bladed weapons and elemental attacks to deplete opponents' health/hit points; combat is highlighted by impact sounds and light effects. Cutscenes depict additional violence involving small, pixelated characters: characters holding knives to their throats; cultists repeatedly stabbing a character; a man strangling a woman; a villain killing an unarmed civilian. Some characters are depicted with bloodstained clothing; a handful of scenes depict rooms with bloodstained corpses. The game contains some suggestive/sexual material: text describing a prostitute character (e.g., “sold their little sister to a brothel in a far-off land...In a distant land, their sister sold her body for coin.”); other dialogue (e.g., “Did you pleasure my old man last night you dirty wh*re”); stylized female monsters wearing revealing outfits (e.g., large amounts of cleavage/breasts). The word “sh*t” appears in the game."

As previously mentioned, the Switch 2 release is a Game-Key Card and unfortunately Square Enix says there are no plans to allow the Switch version to be upgraded in the future.

Octopath Traveler 0 will release on the Switch, Switch 2 and multiple other platforms on 4th December 2025.