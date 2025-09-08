Nintendo has won yet another lawsuit in its ongoing battle against piracy on the Switch and Switch 2, this time against 'MiG Switch' distributor Ryan Daly and the Modded Hardware website.

Updated on 5th September 2025, the court document confirms that Daly is required to pay Nintendo a total of $2 million in damages (thanks, Engadget). In addition, a permanent injunction has been entered against Daly, preventing him from engaging in any activities that might be linked to the selling, marketing, or promotion of piracy devices such as the 'MiG Switch' and 'MiG Dumper'.

The injunction goes so far as to prevent Daly from accessing any device that may be hacked or in some way tampered with to circumvent Nintendo's protective measures. The Modded Hardware website has also been shut down, and Daly has been ordered to surrender all relevant website domains to Nintendo that may include company-owned content.

A key segment of the document reads:

"Defendant’s conduct has caused NOA significant and irreparable harm. For example, the MIG Devices, Mod Chips, Hacked Consoles, and Circumvention Services allow members of the public to create, distribute, and play pirated Nintendo games on a massive scale. Thus, the MIG devices, Mod Chips, Hacked Consoles, and Circumvention Services harm NOA's goodwill, detract from NOA's consumer base, and enable widespread illegal and difficult to detect copying."

It's a pretty comprehensive win for Nintendo, and comes after it was reported that Switch consoles could effectively be 'bricked' if discovered to be accessing pirated content, causing quite a kerfuffle for second-hand buyers.

Nintendo has been relentless in its pursuit against piracy in recent years, with a major Switch ROM Site – 'nsw2u' – being seized by the FBI as part of a 'law enforcement operation', while also taking full possession of the 'Ryujinx' ROM site.