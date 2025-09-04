The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region - it's not just Silksong and the usual slop, you know! As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 1 & 2 eShop - Highlights

Hollow Knight: Silksong (+ Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) – Play as Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, and adventure through a whole new kingdom ruled by silk and song! Captured and brought to an unfamiliar world, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she undergoes a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak. Journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past.

NBA 2K26 – Enjoy enhanced gameplay and authentic controls that allow you to orchestrate the offense and dictate the pace of play. Create your legend in MyCAREER and build a MyPLAYER capable of leading an NBA franchise to the Finals. Achieve individual and team success, raise banners and play your way into the Hall of Fame. Squad up with friends and challenge rival squads to see who runs the court.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition (Ubisoft, 4th Sep, $59.99) - Experience the ultimate galactic adventure in the first-ever open world Star Wars game! Set between the events of the films, STAR WARS: The Empire Strikes Back and STAR WARS: Return of the Jedi, players can become the scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Whether at home or on the go, players must fight, steal and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates and explore distant planets. - Read our Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition review

Cronos: The New Dawn (Bloober Team, 5th Sep, $59.99) - Experience this intense third-person survival horror game where time is your deadliest weapon — and just maybe your worst enemy. Survive two distinct eras: a ravaged future and 1980s Poland. Stop nightmarish creatures from merging into unstoppable abominations and survive by bending time itself.

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (Marvelous (XSEED), 5th Sep, $69.99) - Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal, unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face the titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online. - Read our Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion review

The Exit 8 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (PLAYISM, 29th Aug) - The Exit 8 is a short but sweet walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces, and the Backrooms. The game has sold over 1.9 million copies worldwide, and its anomaly-spotting gameplay has influenced the genre significantly, effectively creating a new subgenre. Don't overlook any anomalies. If you find anomalies, turn back immediately. If you don't find anomalies, do not turn back.- Read our The Exit 8 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Above Snakes (REDDEER.GAMES, 4th Sep, $5.99) - Craft your world. Survive the Wilds. Discover the secrets of the land. Step into a handcrafted Wild West-inspired world in this relaxing isometric adventure RPG with light survival elements. Build, explore, farm, and fight as you piece together your own unique journey across shifting biomes and mysterious threats.

Adventure of Samsara (Atari, 4th Sep, $19.99) - With stunning, 2D pixel art, Adventure of Samsara combines classic gameplay, a deeply connected world, and a heady, twisting narrative of death, rebirth and memory. Developed by the Brazilian studio Ilex Games, players take control of the Solar Champion, a long-dead Plutonian resurrected by the primordial light of the Sun. Tasked with reactivating a mysterious interdimensional fortress, the Champion must restore balance to the multiverse. - Read our Adventure of Samsara review

Brain Workout! Jellyfish Puzzle (MASK, 4th Sep, $2.99) - This is a puzzle game where you rotate panels to align jellyfish in the ocean that are placed in random directions. The controls are simple—just observe the image carefully and tap the panel you want to rotate! Depending on how fast you clear the stage, you’ll earn 1 to 3 fish. A hint button becomes available over time and can be used up to three times. It will automatically align one row of panels in the correct direction,so you can relax even if you get stuck. It’s simple yet surprisingly deep—perfect for a quick and fun brain workout! Try to earn 3 fish on every stage!

Call of the Sea (Raw Fury, 9th Sep, $19.99) - It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Camper Van: Make it Home (Malapata Studio, 4th Sep, $14.99) - Embark on a journey of self-discovery as you build your own home-on-wheels, using a combination of creative block organization puzzles and relaxing interior design. Make your heart feel at ease and your camper van feel like home.

Candylands Journey (Sometimes You, 4th Sep, $7.99) - There is a trouble at the Magic University! The heart of magic has been stolen by Pastry Witches. Go on a journey to their lair to return the Magic Crystal and punish the witches.

CRAYON CAR (GaniTani, 4th Sep, $6.10) - The new joy of the Crayon Series, “Crayon Car”, has finally arrived! It’s a coloring experience that sparks both children’s imagination and curiosity about cars. From sports cars to fire trucks and police cars—lots of fun car characters are waiting! Use the Nintendo Switch™ touchscreen to create your very own unique car colors!

Dark Deity 2 (indie.io, 4th Sep, $19.99) - A quarter of a century has passed, as Irving and the Eternal Order carefully rebuilt Verroa to protect it against a future war. Their efforts will be put to the test far too soon as a new threat looms on the horizon. The neighboring Holy Asverellian Empire needs new lands to grow, and the fractious, fragile Verroa seems ripe for the taking. All that stands in its way is the Order and twenty scrappy heroes-to-be.

Dragon Ruins (KEMCO, 4th Sep, $8.09) - Brave the depths of an ancient ruin discovered in the capital of Isigwere, where no soul has ever returned—and where a legendary dragon awaits. In this retro-style dungeon crawler RPG, become the hero who conquers the maze and slays the beast lurking in the shadows.

EGGCONSOLE LORD MONARCH PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 4th Sep, $7.16) - This is a real-time simulation game released in Japan by Nihon Falcom in 1991. It is the seventh installment in the Dragon Slayer series, but since it is not an RPG—unlike most of the series—it is known among fans as a unique title. The player becomes the king and governs their country, with the goal of defeating all other nations.

EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS (Bandai Namco, 5th Sep) - EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS will bring back the classic gameplay that everybody loves. The three-button shot mechanic will let anyone jump in and get that perfect shot, easy to learn yet challenging to master. The game will offer Solo Rounds, where players can work to beat their personal records, and a Challenge Mode, with tournaments to climb against challenging competitors. - Read our EVERYBODY’S GOLF HOT SHOTS review

Fear Effect (Limited Run Games, 29th Aug, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in this intense thriller featuring revolutionary Motion FX technology where you direct your cast of 3D characters within dynamic, full-motion-video worlds. Who lives? Who dies? Only you decide if you can control your fear.

Fit And Fry: Organized Chef (Afil Games, 3rd Sep, $3.49) - Fit and Fry: Organized Chef is the second game in the franchise, bringing back the delicious chaos you love—now with new ingredients, even trickier pans, and kitchen tools overflowing from the cupboard! Your mission? Fit each ingredient snugly into the frying pan. Sounds easy? Just wait until you see the shape of those carrots! Move, rotate, and snap pieces perfectly to complete wacky dishes.

Fling to the Finish (Daedalic Entertainment, 4th Sep, $14.99) - WHAT IS IT? In Fling to the Finish, teams of two players race through colorful, chaotic obstacle courses while tethered by a stretchy elastic rope. When you and your friends first pick up the game your rope will get tangled in practically everything you pass. But as you quickly improve your communication skills you'll learn that the rope is your biggest asset.

Focus and Find STEREOGRAM TRAINING (MASK, 4th Sep, $2.99) - When you cross your eyes and stare at the screen, a 3D image will pop out! This is a fun brain-training game that uses mysterious stereograms. How to play is simple: Read the question carefully・Stare at the stereogram until the hidden image appears・When you find the part that matches the answer, tap it! Since it uses a lot of eye muscles, it’s a great way to train your vision effectively.

Garfield Kart 2 – All You Can Drift (Microids, 10th Sep, $29.99) - Ready to race against a real heavyweight? Garfield, Odie, Nermal, and the whole crew are at the starting line, raring to go! Play as one of the eight cult characters from the Garfield universe, fill up your karts, customize your look, and race away at breakneck speeds.

Take a wild ride through an unhinged universe, where there’s a surprise waiting around every turn. Pirate, western, or detective: Garfield speeds through brightly colored worlds to prove that, even in his dreams, he’s the king!

Gold Grove (Downmeadowstreet, 6th Sep, $5.99) - When a kind-hearted villager asks for help finding his missing belongings, your simple search soon turns into something much bigger—a journey to uncover the secrets of an ancient golden treasure hidden deep within the forest! Explore a charming woodland world and piece together a long-lost legend in this cozy adventure!

HELLCARD (Skystone Games, 10th Sep, $24.99) - "Hellcard is a cooperative roguelike deckbuilder that can be played in both Singleplayer and Multiplayer modes. The game takes place in the paper dungeons known from the Book of Demons, and its main mechanics revolve around deckbuilding and fast-paced tactical card battles.

Hot Stakes Casino – American Roulette (eastasiasoft, 10th Sep) - It’s time for some good old-fashioned gambling with all the fun and none of the risk! Hot Stakes Casino - American Roulette is a game designed to be casual and infinitely replayable, letting you enjoy the classic game of roulette at your own pace. Choose from 4 playable characters, each with their own unique skills, and place your bets using a pool of credits granted at the start of each game.



Legends BMX (Firenut, 4th Sep, $9.99) - LEGENDS BMX is an energetic and exhilarating game made for extreme sports enthusiasts! Ride your BMX through a variety of parks and scenarios designed to let you pull off incredible tricks.

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (MY.GAMES, 4th Sep, $32.00) - Slay your way in this epic dark fantasy action RPG. Battle monsters, craft powerful upgrades for your weapons and gear, and explore the secrets of an expansive, interconnected world.

Mechatris (GAME NACIONAL, 30th Aug, $2.99) - Inspired by the most iconic puzzle game in video game history, you’ll take control of a powerful robot equipped with explosive punches and devastating bombs. Break apart, shift, and reposition the pieces to clear perfect lines and rack up points. The real challenge? Keeping your base organised while an endless stream of blocks keeps crashing down from above!

My Summer Drive (DEZVOLT GAMES, 29th Aug, $4.99) - In My Summer Drive, every detail matters. Start with an empty chassis and turn it into a fully functional car, piece by piece. While building your vehicle, you’ll also need to take care of your own survival, exploring a vast rural landscape. Resource management, attention to detail, and smart decisions are the keys to success in a world where any mistake can be fatal.

Om Nom: Run & Om Nom: Run 2 (QubicGames, 30th Aug, $4.99) - Two Om Nom Run adventures for twice the speed and twice the fun! Sprint, dodge, and race to the finish across trap-filled tracks. Play solo in both titles, and enjoy couch-competitive local multiplayer in Om Nom: Run.

POGO Stadium (ruff, 4th Sep, $12.99) - A New Kind of Pogo Territory Battle! Bounce, trap, and nail your tricks in high-speed territory duels set in futuristic battle arenas soaring high above the city under the night sky.

Psycho Dream (Ratalaika Games, 5th Sep, $5.99) - A dangerous trend has emerged among young people: they are evading reality by taking permanent refuge in a new entertainment medium known as DMovies, which allows people to immerse themselves in a world of virtual reality and become part of a movie. Some of them remain in that alternative reality for so long, their bodies ultimately give up and die.

Reel it! Ocean Fishing (SAT-BOX, 4th Sep, $12.00) - Get ready for a powered-up fishing trip to the vast ocean! With stunning scenery and a wide variety of fish, the fishing is more thrilling and content-packed than ever!

SHUTEN ORDER (Spike Chunsoft US, 5th Sep, $49.99) - “168 remaining until the end of the world...” Humanity is approaching its end. In a world steeped in despair and chaos, a strange religious organization called Shuten Order emerges, yearning for the end of humanity. The group rapidly gains followers, eventually forming a small nation state called Shuten. Tragedy strikes during the grand festival celebrating their nation’s founding—the leader of the Shuten Order is murdered. Soon after, the protagonist awakens with no memory, greeted by two self-proclaimed "angels". - Read our SHUTEN ORDER review

Sky of Destruction (Sometimes You, 5th Sep, $10.39) - Sky of Destruction is a top-down shooter. Combine aircrafts in your combat fleet, which will help you during the mission. Your goal is to destroy the enemy aircraft carrier or buildings, breaking through the enemy air armada. Explosions and total destruction await you!

Soulbind: Tales Of The Underworld (Axyos Games, 5th Sep, $9.99) - Bind souls and create your own monster! The souls of Allaar are waiting! You will embark on an epic journey into a procedurally generated world where you will explore a variety of locations full of monsters and traps. You have to collect body parts of the various monsters, and the rarity system will affect the generation of stats and passive effects. Each collected body part provides new abilities and capabilities, changing battle tactics.

Splatterbot (Hey! Kookaburra, 4th Sep, $9.99) - In Splatterbot, you play as the titular Splatterbot - a cleaning robot gone rogue. Your goal is to create more mess than your opponents before the timer ends. The gameplay is designed to be simple and accessible to everybody, with a variety of power-ups and environmental hazards to keep things interesting for experienced gamers.

Starfall Defenders (EntwicklerX, 29th Aug, $2.09) - Starfall Defenders is a classic tower defense game that features unique towers and enemies. It also has an in-game shop system that allows players to purchase better towers, upgrade existing ones, and buy special items like the Atom Bomb, Splash Bomb, and Air Supply. Players can earn coins for the shop by defeating boss enemies, saving lives, and unlocking new maps. But Starfall Defenders offers more than just placing, upgrading, and selling towers. Players can also improve their gameplay by placing mines, blocking walls and electric fields directly on the path, and taking control of a tower’s direction and target. This player-controlled action is a unique feature within a defense game that allows players to directly hit their enemies.

Sounos’ Curse (Pixel Heart, 4th Sep, $9.99) - Explore beautifully hand-drawn environments, inspired by the greatest classics of the genre, and let yourself be carried away by an immersive soundtrack that enhances every moment of your journey. Souno’s Curse offers a Metroidvania experience where each discovery, unlocked ability, and battle brings you closer to the truth behind the curse.

Tiny Racing (171Dev, 4th Sep, $6.50) - Gear up for a thrilling ride in Tiny Racing! Dive into an exciting world of pixel art where you control a variety of vehicles across contrasting and challenging tracks. With intuitive arcade controls, master each turn, drift, and boost to outpace your rivals.

Truck Simulator 25: Euro Driver (GreenWookland Games, 9th Sep, $9.99) - Prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey behind the wheel with “Truck Simulator 25: Euro Driver”! Take on the role of a professional long-haul trucker and discover the breathtaking landscapes across Europe. This game offers a deeply immersive and realistic experience that puts the exciting world of freight transportation right at your fingertips.

Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival (Vitalii Kaminskyi, 5th Sep, $9.99) - Unleash the beast. Survive the wild. The world has changed—and the wild is calling. In Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival, you become a lone wolf navigating a harsh and unpredictable environment where only the strongest survive. Fight for territory, hunt to stay alive, and build your legacy in a living, breathing ecosystem. Form a pack, protect your bloodline, and evolve from survivor to apex predator. Whether you're clashing with rival beasts or exploring hidden trails, every moment is a step in your untamed story.

Zumba – Soccer Marble League (EpiXR, 4th Sep) - Zumba – Soccer Marble League kicks off a thrilling twist on marble shooters—packed with stadium lights, roaring crowds, and nonstop soccer action! Step into the cleats of your marble-blasting captain and stop the rush before the marbles hit the goal.

文字遊戲 Word Game (Team9, 1st Sep, $34.99) - Word game is literally a game of words. Words are not only composing narratives and interfaces, but also representing objects, characters and scenes. Player controls "I" to challenge puzzles composed of words. When "I" appears a secret room, in-game narrative clearly tells "I" that "there is no door”. However, in the world of word game, “I" can walk through the "door” because there is a “door”. “I" should find clues between lines, delete words to change the meaning of sentences, or shift words to rewrite facts. “I” must be wise and brave enough complete the mission of words. May the best "I” win!

