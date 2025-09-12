Mini Review Dead Reset (Switch) - A Gory, Sci-Fi Take On Groundhog Day What if there were no tomorrow?

Dunkadillo (Thomas K Young, 9th Sep, $9.99) - You are Dill the armadillo, and your best friend Pickle has just been kidnapped by a mysterious tentacle! Transform into a basketball to bounce off walls, floors, and ceilings as you rush to the rescue. Double jump over exploding bees, oblivious porcupines, and overly friendly frogs. Snag rare trading cards to unlock funky characters as you traverse 50 awesome stages. Do you have what it takes to save your best buddy. . . and maybe shoot a few hoops along the way?

EGGCONSOLE CRIMSON II PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 11th Sep, $6.49)- This is a role-playing game released in Japan by XTAL SOFT in 1989. Players become the “Holy Hero,” embarking on an adventure with four companions to defeat a resurrecting evil force. Before the protagonist, players experience prologue chapters for the warrior Gobas, priest Rima, wizard Marlon, and female warrior Natasha. Afterward, the protagonist joins them, forming a party and starting the full adventure.

Emma and her Little Dragon (Aldora Games, 5th Sep, $4.90) - Emma and her inseparable friend Mia delve into breathing tunnels, whispering forests, and singing caves, accompanied by Spyke, a small purple dragon who holds the secret to saving Hollow Earth, a kingdom hidden beneath the earth.

Fishing Rush (Gametry, 5th Sep, $2.11) - Cast your line and reel in the fun with Fishing Rush, a vibrant and exciting fishing game for players of all ages. Travel through colorful waters, unlock new gear, and catch a variety of fish in a fast-paced, easy-to-play arcade experience. Whether you're a seasoned angler or just fishing for fun, there's always something waiting beneath the surface.

Henry Halfhead (Lululu Entertainment, 16th Sep, $12.99) - Henry Halfhead is a quirky sandbox adventure game about an odd little character with the ability to become any object within their reach. Discover every object's unique properties and abilities and cleverly combine them to take Henry through their not-so-ordinary everyday life.

Inspector Waffles: Early Days (RED ART GAMES, 12th Sep, $7.99) - Inspector Waffles Early Days is a top-down detective adventure with point-and-click mechanics and puzzles to solve, inspired by classic games. Follow a young Waffles, a cunning and witty cat, in his first days as an Inspector. Your partner, Pancakes, is an experienced Inspector and probably the only one at the police station that isn’t an incompetent policecat. With this top-tier team, catching bad guys could sound easy, but beware… Your future worst enemy is hiding in the shadows, waiting for you to make the first mistake.

King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX (eastasiasoft, 17th Sep, $6.99) - Table tennis gets a fighting game twist in this action-packed journey to become the best in the world! Defeat quirky characters utilizing quick wit and precise timing in increasingly challenging matches. King of Ping Pong: MEGAMIX is a boss rush arcade fighter where table tennis warriors from across the globe gather for the ultimate tournament. Face challengers from across the table, move left or right and strategically shoot in 3 directions, preparing for return volleys as you wear your enemy down.

Life in Terminal Simulator : Airport Adventures (404 Games, 13th Sep, $9.99) - Stranded in an international airport with no documents, no money, and nowhere to go—you must survive in the shadows of modern travel. In Life in Terminal Simulator, you take on the role of a forgotten passenger trapped in a terminal, where each day is a struggle to find food, rest, and a path to freedom. Your goal? Earn enough to buy a forged passport… and escape.

Little Helper Café (Afil Games, 10th Sep, $3.49) - In Little Helper Cafe, you control a friendly pet hedgehog who loves helping in the café by pushing sugar cubes into coffee cups, filling holes with macarons, and sliding across honey-covered tiles. After all, every café needs a spiky little helper! Featuring block-pushing gameplay and clever path-solving, the game offers puzzles that are easy to pick up but have surprising depth, wrapped in charming 2D pixel art. Each table is a thoughtfully arranged puzzle where spatial thinking and planning matter as much as sugar in the coffee.

Make it! Pancakes (SAT-BOX, 11th Sep, $5.00) - Let's make pancakes on the Nintendo Switch! Cook pancakes without burning them, then add fruits and sauces on top! Share Joy-Con, and up to 4 players can join in! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Makis Adventure (eastasiasoft, 5th Sep, $7.99) - Take the role of Maki as you explore a world of unique islands, meeting new friends and dashing through the waters using 3 different shark forms. Makis Adventure is a side-scrolling action platformer that lets you decide how to tackle its unique challenges. Whether you prefer to fight or focus on exploring, there’s plenty to discover and decide your play style.

Monstrous Lovers (Ratalaika Games, 12th Sep, $12.99) - Play as a young Christopher Wells whose job is ensuring the peaceful coexistence of monsters and humans. Tired of feeling stuck in an unimportant bureaucratic position, he requests a transferal to Saint George, the city with the highest population of monsters in the country. Unfortunately, not everyone around is happy about having to work with a human. Explore themes like identity, belonging, and the lengths people are willing to go to reach their goals.

NetherWorld (Selecta Play, 12th Sep, $13.49) - Follow the story of the crestfallen protagonist Medoo, the weird jellyfish, after being abandoned by his wife. While drowning his sorrows at the bottom of a vodka bottle, Medoo finds himself lost in a surreal and twisted land and must journey through a dark and decadent land full of filthy creatures and quirky fellow travellers.

Noir Mafia Simulator: 1960s American Crime (X2MT INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT, 12th Sep, $3.99) - Step into the shadows of America’s criminal underworld in the turbulent 1960s. As a rising mobster, you’ll orchestrate daring heists—banks, museums, police stations, and mafia houses—each one a test of cunning, skill, and nerve. Plan your approach: slip in quietly with forged papers and lockpicks, or storm the place with guns blazing. Negotiate with hostages, outsmart the police, and vanish before the city clamps down. Every job is a high-stakes dance between precision and chaos.

Pharma Dealer Simulator (Great Ave Games, 6th Sep, $3.99) - Step into the role of an ambitious dealer and turn the city streets into a profitable business territory. Buy medicines from doctors, sell them to clients, and gradually build a solid distribution network. Your goal is clear: create your own commercial “empire,” but be careful – the police watch the city closely, and every deal can attract suspicion.

Pixel Game Maker Series WEAPON USER (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 11th Sep, $4.49) - Weapon User is a 2D fighting game that allows players to perform powerful combos with simple controls. Enjoy single-player gameplay in “STORY MODE” or 1-on-2 player battles in “VERSUS MODE. ” ■SystemThe control buttons consist of weak attack, medium attack, strong attack, special move, super special move, and close combat attack (equivalent to a throw). Special moves and super special moves can be easily executed by combining directional buttons with the attack buttons.

Recycling Station Simulator (GreenWookland Games, 5th Sep, $3.99) - In Recycling Station Simulator, one man's trash is your golden ticket. Start your journey as a lone junk scavenger and transform your humble beginnings into a full-scale recycling empire. Scour abandoned lots and city streets for plastic, metal, glass, wood, and paper — then sort, process, and sell it for profit. Upgrade your gear, hire workers, strike deals, and take control of an ever-growing operation.

Rise of Rana (HGames-ArtWorks, 14th Sep, $17.43) - Rise of Rana is a single-player open-world action-adventure filled with humor, destruction, and complete freedom of movement. Play as two main characters (with dozens of costumes and accessories) and explore massive cities where you can fight, complete missions, cause chaos, or just have fun.

Steel Hail (Dmytro Derybas, 4th Sep, $5.09) - Become humanity's last hope. Gear up, upgrade, and unleash hell in a relentless third-person sci-fi shooter against a ruthless robotic army. The future is yours to forge in fire and steel.

Strange Antiquities (Iceberg Interactive, 17th Sep, $16.19) - Become the custodian of a store dealing in occult antiquities. Explore the quaint and gloomy town of Undermere, where strange goings-on and dark mysteries abound. Find and identify arcane artefacts, use your collection to aid the townsfolk with their unusual problems — and remember to pet your cat!

The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches (404 Games, 16th Sep, $5.99) - Kanary is not just a forgotten village—it’s a trap woven from curses, secrets, and fear. As Charlie, a desperate photographer chasing the ultimate horror story, you arrive with only your camera… and quickly realize something sinister is watching you. Every creak in the darkness, every flicker of light could be your last. Solve twisted puzzles, uncover forbidden rituals, and confront a priest whose soul is bound to the shadows. Take the perfect shot for your blog—but beware, each photo might be the last thing you see.

The Mystery of Eldham (Kistler Studios, 4th Sep, $12.99) - Immerse yourself in the dark world of Eldham, a seemingly peaceful village threatened by a dark force. In this classic pixel-art RPG, you take on the role of an adventurer who faces danger to uncover the truth behind the impending doom. Explore enchanted forests, abandoned ruins, and mysterious dungeons as you level up, unlock new skills, and collect powerful items. Every step brings you closer to solving the mystery—but also deeper into the dark machinations that plague Eldham.

Tiny Witch (Creative Hand, 10th Sep, $6.99) - Tiny Witch, is a little game about managing a minion store, where you must mix the right resources to build the minions needed by the dungeon masters.

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity (Phoenixx, 4th Sep, $7.19) - Vampire young lady Remilia Scarlet and her servant Sakuya Izayoi set out on an adventure across Gensokyo to investigate rumours of a colossal monster…Fast-paced action and a wide array of skills let you blast through enemies in this thrilling 3D bullet-hell action RPG.

Trasmoz Legends (JanduSoft, 11th Sep, $7.19) - Trasmoz Legends is the explosive finale to the Trasmoz trilogy: a retro arcade platformer built like a lost 1980s cabinet. Featuring ultra-crisp pixel art limited to 16 colors and an authentic YM2203 chiptune soundtrack, it’s a love letter to the golden age of coin-op gaming.

War Mongrels (REDDEER.GAMES, 16th Sep, $35.00) - Are you drawn to tactical games with dark, gripping narratives? War Mongrels is exactly what you’re looking for! The game blends intense adventure, stealth mechanics, and strategic depth, all set in the gritty backdrop of World War II. Strategize carefully to ensure mission success. Use the interactive map to your advantage by creating clever diversions, setting ambushes, and maneuvering around enemy attention to slip past unnoticed. Cover blown? Grab your weapon and fight your way out - think fast, shoot even faster, and carve an escape route through enemy lines!

ZOE Begone! (PM Studios, 17th Sep, $9.99) - ZOE Begone! blends run-and-gun mechanics with classic shmup action in looping arenas. Inspired by drawn-on-film animation of the 1930's - shoot, dash and pound your way through the Animator's creations. All Zoe wants is some peace and quiet, but she's gonna have to deal with the pesky animator before she'll be able to get some rest. Destroy the animator's tools, blast their creations to bits, collect Apples to spend on Power Ups, rack up your multiplier, and reclaim your serene surroundings to help Zoe get back to normality as fast as you can (and bag yourself a high score in the process)!

