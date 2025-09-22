Nintendo has added the soundtrack for Zelda II: The Adventure of Link to the Nintendo Music app.

Both the NES and Famicom Disk System versions are available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, with both coming in at roughly 16 minutes in length. The former, however, has one additional theme tune in the form of the three-second-long Secret Entrance, bringing its total track list to 20.

"Music from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Famicom Disk System versions of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are now available on the #NintendoMusic app!"





Listen now: pic.twitter.com/R3CHEWHLXh Music from the Nintendo Entertainment System and Famicom Disk System versions of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are now available on the #NintendoMusic app!Listen now: https://t.co/1RV4gPVjZW September 22, 2025

Released in 1987, Zelda II is often cited as one of the most divisive entries in the series thanks to its side-scrolling combat sections. It was a drastic shift away from the original game's approach, and Nintendo soon course-corrected with A Link to the Past in 1991.