The Pokémon Company this week announced connectivity between Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Pokémon HOME is scheduled for 2026.

Like other games, once linked, it will allow trainers to transfer Pokémon from the new game to the cloud service (and vice-versa). You'll be able to "bring select Pokémon from past games to Lumiose City. There's also some fine print attached to this announcement that outlines the transfer restrictions in place:

Pokémon cannot be transferred from Pokémon Legends: Z-A to previous titles in the Pokémon video game series.​

If you transfer a Pokémon from a previous title to Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you will no longer be able to transfer it to previous video games in the Pokémon series.

To learn more about other titles compatible with Pokémon HOME, please check the official website. https://home.pokemon.com/en-us/

The Pokémon you’ll be able to transfer to each game via Pokémon HOME are limited to Pokémon that can appear in those games. Please look forward to finding out which Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Legends: Z-A!

During the Nintendo Direct this week, it was announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A would be getting DLC, with pre-orders now live on the eShop. You can see more in our previous story: