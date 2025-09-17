Little Nightmares III is on its way to the Switch and Switch 2 this October, and if you weren't already sold, Bandai Namco has now released a demo.

This "free demo" is available to download on the Switch 2, Switch and multiple other platforms. It will give you a sample of the upcoming entry in the puzzle-platformer horror series, as you step into the Necropolis.

"Step into the Necropolis, the #LittleNightmares III demo is out now on all platforms."

This demo release follows Bandai's news in June, confirming a Switch 2 "Enhanced Edition" for the original Little Nightmares, which will also be made available next month. This version of the first game will run at 60FPS, includes higher resolution, faster loading times, and also comes with quality-of-life improvements.

You can find out more about the recent announcements for the Little Nightmare's universe in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: