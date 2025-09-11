Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (1st - 7th Sep)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|38,483
|1,694,409
|2
|
Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots
|
Switch
|35,139
|
NEW
|3
|
Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots
|
PS5
|16,075
|NEW
|4
|
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|
Switch
|
13,505
|60,091
|5
|
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|
Switch
|
12,061
|
109,486
|6
|
Donkey Kong Bananza
|
Switch 2
|10,445
|296,564
|7
|
Super Robot Wars Y
|
Switch
|10,180
|70,712
|8
|
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|
PS5
|9,748
|73,333
|9
|
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|
PS5
|8,413
|
NEW
|10
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|6,410
|
3,996,318
The Switch 2 once again tops the hardware charts this week, but it's the PS5 that's really surprising us. The base model jumps up to number 2 this week, selling 22,247 units. Altogether, the three PS5 SKUs managed a total of 31,695 units sold, while the original Switch consoles totalled 24,175, so it's a comfortable victory for Sony this week. Sort of... The Switch 2 is still killing it.
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (1st - 7th Sep)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|46,403
|1,980,483
|2
|
PlayStation 5
|22,247
|
5,771,474
|3
|
Switch OLED Model
|12,683
|9,166,792
|4
|Switch Lite
|8,285
|6,657,654
|5
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|
7,315
|992,697
|6
|
Switch
|3,207
|20,145,209
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|2,133
|245,766
|8
|
Xbox Series X
|98
|322,062
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
37
|
21,433
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|25
|339,432
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
14
|7,929,886
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.
[source famitsu.com]