The latest boxed charts data from Japan is now in courtesy of Famitsu, and we can see that Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots has managed a pretty solid performance in its debut week. Selling 35,139 copies on Switch and 16,075 copies on PS5, Bandai's Namco's latest managed a total of 51,214, putting it well ahead of Mario Kart World at number one.

The only other newcomer this week is Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion on the PS5, coming in at number 9 with a total of 8,413 sales.

Otherwise, the top ten is mostly comprised of recent releases on Switch and PS5, with Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar performing admirably at number 4, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater sliding down the charts – much like a snake, chortle! – to settle at number 8.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (1st - 7th Sep) Total Unit Sales
1

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 38,483 1,694,409
2

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots

Switch

 35,139

NEW
3

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots

PS5

 16,075 NEW
4

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch

13,505

 60,091
5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Switch

12,061

109,486
6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 10,445 296,564
7

Super Robot Wars Y

Switch

 10,180 70,712
8

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

PS5

 9,748 73,333
9

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

PS5

 8,413

NEW
10

Minecraft

Switch

 6,410

3,996,318

The Switch 2 once again tops the hardware charts this week, but it's the PS5 that's really surprising us. The base model jumps up to number 2 this week, selling 22,247 units. Altogether, the three PS5 SKUs managed a total of 31,695 units sold, while the original Switch consoles totalled 24,175, so it's a comfortable victory for Sony this week. Sort of... The Switch 2 is still killing it.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console Unit Sales (1st - 7th Sep) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2 46,403 1,980,483
2

PlayStation 5

 22,247

5,771,474
3

Switch OLED Model

 12,683
 9,166,792
4
 Switch Lite
 8,285
 6,657,654
5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

7,315

 992,697
6

Switch

 3,207
 20,145,209
7

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,133
 245,766
8

Xbox Series X

 98
 322,062
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

37

21,433
10

Xbox Series S

 25
 339,432
11
 PlayStation 4

14

 7,929,886

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.

