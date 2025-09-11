The latest boxed charts data from Japan is now in courtesy of Famitsu, and we can see that Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots has managed a pretty solid performance in its debut week. Selling 35,139 copies on Switch and 16,075 copies on PS5, Bandai's Namco's latest managed a total of 51,214, putting it well ahead of Mario Kart World at number one.

The only other newcomer this week is Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion on the PS5, coming in at number 9 with a total of 8,413 sales.

Otherwise, the top ten is mostly comprised of recent releases on Switch and PS5, with Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar performing admirably at number 4, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater sliding down the charts – much like a snake, chortle! – to settle at number 8.