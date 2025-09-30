After years of waiting for news of a remaster, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is finally here. Square Enix's hotly anticipated tactical RPG has marched onto Switch and Switch 2 today, and it's getting launched in style thanks to some rather swanky new art.

The first piece comes from Akihiko Yoshida himself — a long-time Final Fantasy artist and the man behind the box art for The Ivalice Chronicles. As shared by the official FF Twitter account, the new illustration shows game heroes Mustadio, Ramza, Agrias, Delita, and Orlandeau, standing against a gloomy hand-drawn background.

It may not be the most celebratory-looking piece we've ever seen, but it sure is dramatic:

And that's not all! The Ivalice Chronicles is a big deal, and to prove it, Square Enix artist Yasushi Hasegawa has created a special crossover piece with TRIANGLE STRATEGY, showing the two tactical RPG protagonists in a friendly handshake. We particularly like the mini grid-based sprites in the background — just look at those little guys!

It's some great art for a great game. In our review, the wonderful PJ O'Reilly described The Ivalice Chronicles as "a fantastic — and fantastically thoughtful — revamp", serving up "one of the all-time great tactical RPGs looking and playing better than ever".