Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Accessory maker Retro Fighters has smashed its newest Kickstarter campaign for the Brawler64 Pro Series Edition. A mouthful, to be sure, but the pad itself actually looks pretty neat.

With compatibility confirmed for the Switch and Switch 2 alongside the original N64, the new Brawler64 Pro (we'll just leave it at that going forward) features Hall Effect joysticks, a tactile d-pad with Kailh switches, back buttons (which you can lock if you wish), adjustable vibration, and magnetic customisable faceplates (which, we should note, is currently locked behind the $50K stretch goal).

The pads themselves will come in six colours, including Classic Gray, Watermelon, Extreme Green, Turquoise, Atomic Purple, and Smoke Black. With the added faceplates, however, you'll be able to mix and match your favourite colour combinations whenever you wish.

It's a nice little upgrade to the original Brawler64 and should prove to be a competent competitor against 8BitDo's Analogue 64 controller.

There are still about two weeks to go until the Kickstarter ends for the Brawler64 Pro, so if you're keen on grabbing one of these, you can grab one for £47 / $63. Additional pledge tiers are also available if you're looking to purchase multiple controllers.