XSEED Games has announced that it's bringing Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta to Switch in the West in early 2026.

In case you missed this one, Revelations in Celceta enhanced port of the PlayStation Vita game (which later came to PC and PS4) Ys: Memories of Celceta. Can you see why they changed the name? Memoire: Memories is a bit of a mouthful... well, Falcom kept it for its Japanese release in May 2025. So, y'know.

Anyway, Revelations in Celceta is actually the true fourth game in the Ys series; Falcom originally outsourced development of a fourth game to two seperate companies in the early '90s, which in turn gave us two different Ys IVs. Timeline wise, it takes place directly after Ys X — which is also getting a rerelease in 2026 on Switch 2.

This rerelease will allow you to swap between the original soundtrack and a brand new, rearranged version. And, from the look and sound of it, that seems like the main addition.

Here's a rundown of the action RPG from XSEED, along with some screenshots:

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Key Features - Exhilarating Party-based Action: Strategic party battles challenge players to change their tactics on the fly, and allies can pick up new abilities in the midst of battle that can help them gain the advantage against powerful enemies. - Dynamic Exploration of a Dangerous Land: Celceta is a vast and mysterious land, filled with interesting people and thrilling adventures. Players can take advantage of a robust mapping system as they discover all the challenges and rewards that await. - Enhanced Musical Experience: The sweeping score guiding Adol’s journey through Celceta returns, along with a newly recorded, re-interpreted version, allowing players to choose their own auditory adventure.

So, we don't have too long to wait. Oh, and if you want to catch up on your Ys, this is the second game in the Memoire project — which is porting the older games to Switch. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, which launched earlier this year, is a fantastic place to start.

Let us know if you're looking forward to Revelations in Celceta in the comments,