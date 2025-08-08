Bithell Games, the developer behind John Wick Hex, TRON: Identity, and TRON: Catalyst, is sadly making "eleven jobs" at the studio redundant.

Studio founder Mike Bithell shared a message on Bluesky earlier today stating that his studio — which he founded in 2013 following the release and critical success behind Thomas Was Alone — has "been unable to secure a new large scale project" and is "reducing in size" as a result.

With eleven jobs being made redundant, Bithell says that "This constitutes the majority of our full-time staff." But the studio was able to make this difficult process as easy as possible.

"It became clear leading up to the release of our most recent game that we were not immune to the challenges faced by many game development teams seeking funding partners in 2024 and 2025. We've fortunately been able to communicate these challenges ahead of time, and work with affected staff to ease departures as much as possible via severance packages."

Around the time of the studio's most recent release, Tron: Catalyst, Bithell shared an extensive list of people who worked on the game, all of whom are worth celebrating. And Bithell continues his statement with even more praise:

"It's important to state that this was an incredible team of exceptionally talented people. If you're a developer reading this, and you're hiring; anyone among those affected would be a great addition to your studio, please reach out if we can help to put you in touch."

Bithell Games' existing self-published games will remain available and the existing members of the team will continue to support them, with the founder hoping that "your interest in our work follows individual team members" affected by the news.

"Bithell Games was always defined and elevated by our people. Today we are less."

Our thoughts go out to all of those made redundant at the studio.