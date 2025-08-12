Update [ ]: Following this title's announcement in March, according to a listing on the eShop, Baki Hanma: Blood Arena is bringing the fight to Switch next month on 11th September 2025, for $29.99 (or your regional equivalent). It's got an estimated file size of 2.1 GB.

Along with this is the official Nintendo page description and a gameplay preview (above):

Step into the shoes of Baki Hanma in this action-packed 2D anime fighting game.

Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the anime phenomenon Baki. With gameplay reminiscent of classic fighting titles, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience.

You can find out a bit more about this game in our original story below:

Original Story: [Thu 6th Mar, 2025 02:30 GMT]:

The manga series Baki the Grappler will be getting a Super Punch-Out!! style 2D action game for Switch this September.

This particular entry, officially known as Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, is based on the Netflix anime and is published by Purple Play and developed by Purple Tree, who also worked on the Punch-Out!! style game Thunder Ray.

Here's a bit about what you can expect:

"Enter the brutal world of Baki Hanma: Blood Arena, a thrilling 2D action game inspired by the Netflix anime phenomenon Baki. With gameplay reminiscent of the classic Super Punch-Out!!, this game blends precision, timing, and shonen-style flair to deliver a high-energy combat experience. "Are you ready to step into the arena and claim your place as the strongest? Only the most skilled and determined will conquer the Blood Arena."

In terms of key features, there are "12 unique opponents", five locations to fight across, special attacks to unleash, an original soundtrack with a custom score, and an "epic final showdown". You can see the game in action in the announcement trailer.