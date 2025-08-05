At last, the Power Rangers are making their Fortnite debut later this week on 7th August.

There's been rumours about the Rangers dropping in the free-to-play battle royale for a while, and today's trailer confirms when and what to expect. They'll be landing in-game during Chapter 6 Season 4, Shock 'N Awesome. Oh, and did we mention that the trailer is incredible?

Featuring a blend of CGI and live action, we get an introduction to the Bad Bugs which Fortnite characters are battling in CGI. Then, the Red, Blue, and Yellow Rangers arrive and we get a cut to live action and a change in aspect ratio.

Butt rock music, over-the-top explosions and action, and martial arts-style stunts all accompanied by Peely; it's a little surreal to see the '90s era of Power Rangers alongside iconic Fortnite characters. But goodness, is this trailer great, especially if you grew up watching the show.

Later in the month, the Mighty Morphin Bundle will be hitting the in-game store, where you'll be able to unlock Red Ranger, Black Ranger, Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Blue Ranger outfits and iconic accessories.

If you're a Battle Pass holder, you'' also have access to a series of quests which kick off on 16th September; completing these will unlock the Dino Megazord outfit. Megazord will also be arriving mid-season for a takeover.

So it sounds like this is a no-brainer for Power Rangers fans, then. That trailer might have some of us downloading the game on Switch 2 right now; that version is pretty good, too!

Let us know what you think of Power Rangers in Fortnite in the comments.