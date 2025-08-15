With the release date for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds drawing ever closer (that's 25th September, speed freaks), Sega is keeping the old hype train rolling along in the right direction with a brand new remix of some of the tunes featured in the upcoming racer, which, we have to say, looks absolutely cracking.

You can check out the video in full above, and honestly, if you've got any nostalgia or love for Sonic in your bones at all, brace for some unexpected emotions.

Here's some further details from the official press release:

SEGA released the third OST video for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, spotlighting a DJ mix that features six remixed tracks from the game. The OST focuses on music inspired by courses including Apotos, Dragon Road, and Market Street based on Sonic Unleashed, Galactic Parade and Sweet Mountain based on Sonic Colors, and Radical Highway based on Sonic Adventure 2.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will release digitally and physically on September 25, 2025 for Switch 1. The Switch 2 version - which will be available as a paid upgrade path from the Switch 1 version - will release this year, too, they've just not put an official date on it. Oh, and physical versions for Switch 2 won't see the light of day until early 2026.

On that note, while there is a little delay for physical Switch 2 fans, as we reported a little while back, the full game will at least be on the cart itself. Hooray!

Looking forward to some Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds? Liking the soundtrack remix? Let us know how totes your emotions were in the comments!