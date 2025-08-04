Well, we were all quite excited, we think it's fair to say, about Nintendo's Partner Showcase last week and, in the end, it seemed a little light on heavy-hitting or exciting stuff in all honesty.
Yep, we expected a little more sugar, a few surprises to whet our appetites on the third-party front, since the initial wave of excitement, for early adopters at least, may be somewhat wearing off.
Now though, Chris Dring, long-serving game industry journalist, and current Editor-In-Chief and Co-Founder of The Game Business (so he proper knows stuff), has taken to his social media with the following, very teasing, little nugget of info. There were three games missing from the showcase, that he knows of (cheers for the head's up, MyNintendoNews)!
Hmmm. Well now. Of course, there's no indication of what these games were, but they must have been reasonably sizeable, you would think, for folk to have been made aware of them pre-show. It's not like he's been informed of three unmissable highlight reel games that would have been lost in the mix, we shouldn't think, these may have been somewhat substantial, and somewhat more of what the showcase needed in general.
So what were the games do we reckon? Well, pure speculation, but surely Silksong must have been in the works for a peek...surely? And this particular writer refuses to believe they didn' pull a Vanquish Remastered reveal at the last second (I can dream, can't I?).
What do you reckon the missing games could have been, and which titles could have made it a better showcase all-round? Make sure to let us know!
Or maybe his leaker was wrong?
Let me guess, Silksong was one of them? Poor fans... I don't think a game has been this anticipated for so long, since Duke Nukem Forever (pun intended) and at this point I'm really afraid the game is set out to disappoint everyone... too much anticipation does that, sadly.
@Pillowpants Imagine Katana ZERO DLC's waiters? They still believe that it will be released...
Half Life 3, Star Citizen and Beyond Good & Evil 2.
Silksong will be saved for a proper Direct.
Likely an MS announcement of some kind, perhaps Rareware Collection or even MCC on Switch 2.
Hm. ...maybe there could have been the reveal of the rumoured Final Fantasy 9 remake? the presentation was already pretty Square-heavy with the two new HD-2D games plus FF Tactics
My sources say they were an exclusive Dark Souls, GTA9 and Hollow Knight.
They also were going to tell us tomorrow's lottery numbers.
Wow. Non specific breaking news.
I'd say the new Professor Layton was one of those games, but of course as expected with Level 5 it's going to be delayed.
perhaps they are being held back for the full fat direct coming presumably in Sept?
I was hoping for all 3 Shenmue games! But hey, I have patience!
I'll be real, the whole "will they won't they" shtick MANY leakers have been dancing around in the past couple months (years?) is getting tiresome AF.
So many times you'd see stuff posted as leaks or rumors and then it's statements I could make, as someone who has zero connection into game dev, leakers or otherwise. Stuff like "Nintendo are gonna show games in a direct, but my sources can't say for sure when" deadass gets posted as gospel in certain communities and I'm over here like "no ****. Did you know Nintendo switch has games?"
@Pillowpants This was a third party direct, not indie world so it wouldn't be one of the three that were pulled. Also the game has a playable demo at Gamescom coming up.
One was the rumoured F-Zero Visual Novel where you romance the different vehicles.
One of them was probably that NIS game that leaked the day before the presentation?
@Pillowpants silksong is 100% going to be ""disappointing"" purely due to how that community has hyped it up. At this point even people who never heard of or played hollow knight are aware of and anticipating Silksong and it's talked about like it's this lifechanging, mindblowing and transformative videogame that's going to blow everyone's socks off.
I say this as someone who thoroughly enjoyed hollow knight: Silksong is overhyped, 100%, and come launch the non-superfans will likely be calling it overrated once it turns out it's "just" a good game.
@Valkian24 indies aren't third parties, since when? Besides, I think Silksong is big enough that it could be featured in a Direct like this. I mean, we got "Chillin by the fire" in this one, which strikes me as an indie game, and Good Night Universe, which is also an indie game.
@Pillowpants Hollow Knight fans have the bluest balls at this point.
Yeah, even when rumors are actually true plans can still change (of course we don't know if that applies to this particular case or it was just false in the first place, but I wonder what these three games could be if true) - not that it particularly matters regardless, first and foremost games will be officially announced and released whenever they're ready and personally I've quite enjoyed the Partner Showcase, got several games to look forward to myself and I'm happy for those interested in the remaining ones anyway... not that I particularly needed more games in the first place considering all the past ones I'd like to eventually play, but still!
@PJOReilly
Oh man…you had me at Vanquish (which was pretty much near the end of the article….so u actually had me at Rumour:!) How insanely cool would a remaster followed up with a Vanquish 2 Switch 2 announcement be?
@Markatron84, @Dom_31 Yeah, I think a lesson to be learned for the studio is not to announce new games so early on. It's such a big letdown for everyone. I can't imagine the game will be better than Hollow Knight and everyone is now set up for disappointment, because they have too high expectations of what Silksong should be, rather than what it will be...
Maybe Nintendo got wind of them blabbing to people they were going to be a in a Direct and leaking information about one coming and gave them the chop
@stephalear Star Citizen will probably never release, so remove that from your list. The third missing game was Scalebound.
@silver-crescent If you're talking about the new Yomawari game then it was just shown in the Japanese version of the Partner Showcase.
Yeah sure, whatever you say What's his face
@Pillowpants Not a Hollow Knight fan myself but silksong is no 1 in steam wishlists since a while, which means it's one of the biggest game in general.
I'm pretty sure he hyped it up so this is prolly just saving face.
Was AC Shadows not supposedly rated for S2?
Would explain why the direct fell short of expectations for me, I was expecting more and felt like the direct didnt really add any meaningful new releases (that we didnt already know about)
@DynamoDouglas I'm sure you are correct in saying that, think it was reported last week?
Assuming it's true, I'm hoping Genshin Impact was one of them. I also hope that this doesn't mean that it won't be coming to the Switch 2 after all. I would like to take this game on the go whenever I travel, and it would be really nice to play it with a proper controller instead of using the touchscreen controls on my smartphone.
Otherwise, I'll be left with using the PlayStation Remote Play app and bring my PS5 controller and laptop with me wherever I go, which can result in lag if I don't have a stable enough Internet connection. Being able to play it natively on a console instead of streaming it from my PS5 to my laptop or phone would be much better.
Seeing how badly a lot of 3rd parties did at launch, I could see a few publishers holding back. Realistically the early adopters were core Nintendo fans who are as bothered with the western style 3rd parties (note this direct was mainly Japanese developers with a peppering of Ubisoft and EA), and might be waiting for a bigger customer base before throwing out their game to be ignored.
@Pillowpants part of the problem is that Silksong - to my knowledge anyway; correct me if I'm misremembering - was originally announced to be an expansion for the original game, back during its Kickstarter campaign. So people knew it was coming in some form since before Hollow Knight even released. Again, I might be misremembering things.
The fact they don't even give a hint on what the game is, is kinda why I'm hmmm ing on these leaking lol
it feels untrustable xD
I feel like Hades must have been one of them?
Supergiant have had a couple of 'final' early access patches now on PC so they maybe pulled out to make sure their last builds were running right on Switch 2.
They saw how bad this direct was going to be and decided not to be part of it!
Just goes to shoe that lot of the leaders are wrong 🤣. Personally, I just participate in leaks and rumors conversations because it's fun to speculate, even though I know a lot of it won't happen.
@AstroTheGamosian, Genshin Impact always looked pretty interesting. If I got a Switch 2 and the game came out on it, I would probably try it out.
