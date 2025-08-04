Well, we were all quite excited, we think it's fair to say, about Nintendo's Partner Showcase last week and, in the end, it seemed a little light on heavy-hitting or exciting stuff in all honesty.

Yep, we expected a little more sugar, a few surprises to whet our appetites on the third-party front, since the initial wave of excitement, for early adopters at least, may be somewhat wearing off.

Now though, Chris Dring, long-serving game industry journalist, and current Editor-In-Chief and Co-Founder of The Game Business (so he proper knows stuff), has taken to his social media with the following, very teasing, little nugget of info. There were three games missing from the showcase, that he knows of (cheers for the head's up, MyNintendoNews)!

There were at least 3 games I was told were ‘100%’ in that Nintendo Partner Direct that clearly weren’t. Just goes to show how these things change. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) July 31, 2025

Hmmm. Well now. Of course, there's no indication of what these games were, but they must have been reasonably sizeable, you would think, for folk to have been made aware of them pre-show. It's not like he's been informed of three unmissable highlight reel games that would have been lost in the mix, we shouldn't think, these may have been somewhat substantial, and somewhat more of what the showcase needed in general.

So what were the games do we reckon? Well, pure speculation, but surely Silksong must have been in the works for a peek...surely? And this particular writer refuses to believe they didn' pull a Vanquish Remastered reveal at the last second (I can dream, can't I?).

What do you reckon the missing games could have been, and which titles could have made it a better showcase all-round? Make sure to let us know!