We're all on tenterhooks awaiting news of a Nintendo Direct that may never arrive, and publisher NIS has only upped the speculation after it accidentally lifted the lid on a new Switch 2 game before swiftly deleting the announcement post.

As brought to our attention on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit forum by Joseki100, the Japanese NIS Twitter account was briefly home to the reveal of a new farming game in the Yomawari series, accompanied by a 30th July 2026 release date. The post was swiftly removed, but not before more than a handful of people had nabbed a screenshot (you'll find it below, shared to BlueSky by Knoebel).

Running the reveal through Google Translate, this one appears to be called 'The Garden of Honolulu', and seemingly boasts the same chibi art style as we'd expect from a Yomawari game. Naturally, we won't know anything for sure until the game is revealed properly (as in, for more than a few minutes), but hey, at least the key art looks cute.

NIS announced a new farming game from the devs of 'Yomawari' for PS5, Nintendo Switch 1/2 and PC for July 21 2026. They deleted the tweet shortly after. Could be a Direct announcement. — Knoebel (@knoebel.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T09:35:51.810Z

Now, as many have pointed out on Reddit, the game does feel like a Direct announcement, one that was potentially scheduled too early and accidentally let slip before anything was made official. There have been rumblings of a July presentation for a good few weeks now, and there are only two days left to fit in that window, so don your tinfoil hat as you will.

Whether it ends up being a sign of an upcoming Direct or not, it looks like we'll have another cute farming sim on our hands next summer. You can never have too many of those, right?