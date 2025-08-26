The day has finally arrived! After being revealed last month, Crocs has today launched its new Animal Crossing collection of clogs and Jibbitz on its North American site (they go live in Europe at 8am BST tomorrow morning).

For Croc heads like this writer, this is a cause for celebration. You see, the collection looks awesome. The standard clog is available in both adult and kids' sizes, and will set you back $84.99 / $54.99 (£79.99/£54.99), depending on which size range you go for. For that hefty price, you get a pair of green platform clogs, decorated with iconic trees from the series on the main body, a sea pattern on the sole, and a sky pattern on the strap.

The clogs also include some exclusive Jibbitz charms featuring Timmy & Tommy, Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, Isabelle, a Bell Bag and a tiny house.

Our Zion was lucky enough to get his hands on a pair of these bad boys already, and snapped up the following pics so we can see them in all their glory:

For those who just want to customise a pair of their own, the collection also contains several different Jibbitz options, with individual pins featuring Marshal, Rosie and Bunnie available for $4.99 / £4.99, or the Creator / Collector bundles for $19.99 / £16.99. Back to you, Zion...

This writer is of the firm belief that there are two types of people in this world: those who love Crocs, and those who have never tried a pair. The platform stylings might not be for everyone, but there's no denying that the company knows how to put together an eye-catching design...