Mega Evolution is the talk of the town for Pokémon in 2025, and it looks like it won't be long before Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket gets in on the fun too.

As showcased in the weekend's Pokémon World Championships Closing Ceremony, the next TCG Pocket expansion will introduce a batch of Mega Evolution cards to the mobile app. While the full lineup is yet to be revealed, we got a peek at the Mega Gyarados ex, Mega Blaziken ex, and Mega Altaria ex cards, which we're sure we'll all be chasing when the next expansion arrives at some point "this Fall".

These new Mega Evolved ex cards boast high HP stats and the ability to deal some tasty damage, but they come with their own risks. You see, if your Mega Evolution ex card gets knocked out, your opponent will take three points — in short, it's an insta-win.

It'll be interesting to see how these high-risk, high-reward cards shift the meta when they arrive in the app in the coming months. We still don't have a name or a secure release date just yet, but we're going to start saving our Pack Hourglasses now, just in case.