Scalpers are reportedly at it again, and this time they're targeting exclusive merch available at the 2025 Pokémon World Championships.

As highlighted by Kotaku, there are already eBay listings popping up for the commemorative Pikachu plush, themed TCG playmats, card binders, and various other items available at the event taking place in Anaheim, California this weekend.

Although there's a "one-per-person" rule in place at the venue, scalpers are still taking advantage of the fact the merch is currently exclusive to this event. Some of the community is already highlighting the scenes at the World Championships, as well as the resellers and online listings.

"Selling 2025 worlds bearwalker and shiny gyarados statue. $1000 on bearwalker and $600 on shiny gyarados statue. Payment up front. Zelle/PP FF/cashapp preferably. Pm me if interested. Thanks"

If your main purpose of attending a Pokémon Worlds event is to rob Pokémon fans the chance to buy the things they saved up for just so you can scalp and resell them for 20x more than the original price, then you deserve to be banned from attending official events. pic.twitter.com/Jj1cYFJ2xj August 12, 2025

Cops had to get involved because people were getting pushed to the floor https://t.co/EaEpXnhnJV August 13, 2025

My usual saved search to find World Championship cards is now filled with scalped items from 2025 Worlds 😡 pic.twitter.com/v3ePJTdtTG August 14, 2025

The Pokémon Center gave me Black Friday flashbacks pic.twitter.com/NPKQKkdFbg August 14, 2025

Unfortunately, this follows a story earlier this week about McDonald's Japan having to pull its Pokémon TCG Happy Meal promotion after 24 hours because of similar issues tied to scalping – with one customer supposedly attempting to buy 40 Happy Meals.

It's sad to see this sort of behaviour, as it continues to ruin the hobby for many legitimate Pokémon fans and collectors.