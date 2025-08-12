Nintendo of America and Interstate Scholastic Esports Alliance (ISEA) have announced a partnership "to make gaming competitions more social, accessible, and rewarding".

Starting later this year, school-organized tournaments and events for grades 4 through 12 will be able to utilise Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for competitive play on the Switch and Switch - OLED Model, with the partnership potentially reaching "80,000 elementary, middle, and high school students across 23 states".

As part of the partnership, Nintendo has pledged to provide "a large quantity" of Nintendo Switch Online memberships and game download codes at no cost. How nice!

ISEA President Danielle Johnson said the following:

“We are so excited to partner with Nintendo as we continue to grow and expand competitive gaming opportunities for students across the country. Games are a fun, communal experience. We want to make gaming accessible to as many students as possible regardless of their previous gaming experience. School-based gaming programs connect students that may have not been involved in social competitive activities before, and every student deserves a place to belong at school. These programs not only raise student attendance and achievement but also help students build healthy relationships that can last a lifetime.”

For more information on ISEA and state esports organisations, you can visit the official website.