During Nintendo's recent Partner Direct, Capcom lifted the lid on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection.

If you haven't got around to playing the second game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin just yet, now is the chance if you happen to be based in Europe and have an active Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo: "Mount up for adventure with the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game Trial – now on! @monsterhunter #NintendoSwitchOnline members can download and play the full game for free."

As mentioned above, this will give you access to the full game for free from now until 28th August 2025.

You can find out more about the third game, which is arriving on Switch 2 next year, in our previous story. And if you want to know more about the second entry, here's a sample from our review: