There's something about side-scrolling BMX/motorbike games, don't you agree? They promise big silly accidents, skill-based gameplay that's easy to parse, violent falls from mid-air, fun stunts, incredibly painful crashes and... well, yeah, just loads of falling and people getting rag-dolled.

Now, we've got some good BMX stuff on Switch already, and especially in the form of the fantastic Trials Rising, but we could certainly do with more, and so Mad BMX Skills 2 may be of interest to any budding [insert BMX rider] out there!

Launching on Switch on 15th August 2025 for just $9.99 / £9.99, the game — created by Swedish dev Turborilla — has been around on IOS for a few years now. It's great to see it supports 2-player local fun, as that's always a huge bonus in these sorts of things, and it also has a bunch of cosmetics and unlockables alongside gameplay that, from the trailer at least, looks very decent indeed. Also, boss battles? We'll have some of that.

Can it best Trials Rising by performing at 60fps on Switch 1, well, that remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a feather in its cap if it did.

We'll leave you with some further info and a few screens from the official PR release:

Mad Skills MBX 2 features dozens of hand-crafted tracks and 7 different BMX bikes. Players can also customize their rider and bike to suit their style. In Career Mode, players compete against both standard opponents and challenging bosses. A local multiplayer mode is available as well, allowing two players to race head-to-head on the same console. Mad Skills BMX 2 – main features: arcade-style BMX racing;

7 unique BMX bikes;

dozens of varied tracks;

boss battles in career mode;

local 2-player multiplayer.

This writer spent a lot of his youth watching stuff like BMX Beat and Kickstart on TV in the 1980s, so he knows BMX games have always been about the fine balance between the falling and the skills. The ragdolling and the quality of challenge laid before you can see this sort of game either take off, like Elliott and his magical pals in ET, or wind up a bit more like Evil Knievel.

You'll be able to grab Mad BMX Skills 2 on the eShop later this week.

Interested in doing some big stunts on your bicycle, mate? Let us know?

