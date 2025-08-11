There's something about side-scrolling BMX/motorbike games, don't you agree? They promise big silly accidents, skill-based gameplay that's easy to parse, violent falls from mid-air, fun stunts, incredibly painful crashes and... well, yeah, just loads of falling and people getting rag-dolled.
Now, we've got some good BMX stuff on Switch already, and especially in the form of the fantastic Trials Rising, but we could certainly do with more, and so Mad BMX Skills 2 may be of interest to any budding [insert BMX rider] out there!
Launching on Switch on 15th August 2025 for just $9.99 / £9.99, the game — created by Swedish dev Turborilla — has been around on IOS for a few years now. It's great to see it supports 2-player local fun, as that's always a huge bonus in these sorts of things, and it also has a bunch of cosmetics and unlockables alongside gameplay that, from the trailer at least, looks very decent indeed. Also, boss battles? We'll have some of that.
Can it best Trials Rising by performing at 60fps on Switch 1, well, that remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a feather in its cap if it did.
We'll leave you with some further info and a few screens from the official PR release:
Mad Skills MBX 2 features dozens of hand-crafted tracks and 7 different BMX bikes. Players can also customize their rider and bike to suit their style.
In Career Mode, players compete against both standard opponents and challenging bosses. A local multiplayer mode is available as well, allowing two players to race head-to-head on the same console.
Mad Skills BMX 2 – main features:
arcade-style BMX racing;
7 unique BMX bikes;
dozens of varied tracks;
boss battles in career mode;
local 2-player multiplayer.
This writer spent a lot of his youth watching stuff like BMX Beat and Kickstart on TV in the 1980s, so he knows BMX games have always been about the fine balance between the falling and the skills. The ragdolling and the quality of challenge laid before you can see this sort of game either take off, like Elliott and his magical pals in ET, or wind up a bit more like Evil Knievel.
You'll be able to grab Mad BMX Skills 2 on the eShop later this week.
Interested in doing some big stunts on your bicycle, mate? Let us know?
Loved "Kickstart" as a kid, that love is what got me into the Trials games, so keeping a eye on this.
Not particularly interested in this myself, but I hope those going for it will enjoy it - by the way, nice to see another iOS game coming to Switch!
Speaking of which, id love to see a Joe Danger collection on switch.
Kikstart! One of my first ever games as a child on the Commodore Plus/4:
Man this title theme brings back memories.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pja9Y7JIJBg
@neil9000 Yes! I actually almost mentioned Joe Danger in the article. I wish I had now!
@Suketoudara I had this!
@PJOReilly Was it the Commodore Plus/4 version? I don't think I even know anyone else who had one of them! I loved Jack Attack, Out On The Limb, Mr Puniverse and Exorcist on it too. And I remember loads of text based adventure games with only typing on it.
Never played the kickstart game, but i did play a ton of ATV Simulator by Codemasters on my speccy, man that game was hard.
@Suketoudara Kicktart also exist on Commodore 128.
Wasn't Excitebike the first in this genre?
Those who made "No Man's Sky", previously made the great Joe Danger 1 and 2 games which was based on Kikstart / Excitebike, but added stunts.
When it comes to 2D stunt games, Redlynx at UBI were among the first who made those.
@Suketoudara I was playing it on a commodore 64/128 for sure, so must have been on there too. Was a good game! Jumping the gap between those buses was some exciting stuff back in the day, huh!
I have 230 hours in Trials Rising.😆 I can't believe Ubisoft didn't port their previous Trials game, Trials Fusion. My money is still ready.
Keeping an eye on Mad BMX Skills 2. Thanks for the heads up PJ.
Wake me up when BMX XXX 2 comes out 😴
@Toastmaster I just checked and both Kikstart and Excitebike came out in 1984!
