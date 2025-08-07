Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2
Image: SEGA

Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and it's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 that's taken the top spot this week on the Switch. It's only just beat Mario Kart World, but if you also take into account the PS5 sales at number five, then its lead is considerably more substantial.

We've got a few new releases this week, including the boxed version of Castlevania Advance Collection at number seven. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also performing well, resulting in yet another week in which two MK titles have made the top ten. Remarkable.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube830k

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (28th July - 3rd Aug) Total Unit Sales
1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Switch

 54,491 NEW
2

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 51,544

1,445,628
3

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 25,199 207,055
4 hololive Holo's Hanafuda

Switch

16,200

 NEW
5

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

PS5

12,351

 NEW
6

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Switch 2

 10,250
 28,419
7

Castlevania Advance Collection

Switch

 9,101
 NEW
8

Minecraft

Switch

 7,932
 3,955,307
9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 7,027

6,398,596
10

Tamagotchi Plaza

Switch

 5,574
 161,597

Hardware this week yields no change in the top ten, with the Switch 2 once again claiming the top spot. Cumulative Switch sales reach 18,637 units this week, while the PS5 has managed a total of 7,141. So yes, despite Nintendo launching a brand new console, mind you, the previous-gen Switch managed to outsell the PS5 by more than 2:1.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (28th July - 3rd Aug)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 62,733
 1,677,123
2

Switch OLED

 10,506

9,115,134
3

Switch Lite

 5,505
 6,623,998
4
 PlayStation 5
 4,426
 5,729,645
5

Switch

2,626

 20,130,468
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 1,884
 235,217
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 831
 981,517
8

Xbox Series S

 155
 339,042
9

Xbox Series X

78

321,223
10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 38
 21,174
11
 PlayStation 4
 19
 7,929,811

< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.

[source famitsu.com]