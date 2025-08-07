Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and it's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 that's taken the top spot this week on the Switch. It's only just beat Mario Kart World, but if you also take into account the PS5 sales at number five, then its lead is considerably more substantial.

We've got a few new releases this week, including the boxed version of Castlevania Advance Collection at number seven. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also performing well, resulting in yet another week in which two MK titles have made the top ten. Remarkable.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (28th July - 3rd Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Switch 54,491 NEW 2

Mario Kart World Switch 2 51,544 1,445,628 3 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 25,199 207,055 4 hololive Holo's Hanafuda Switch 16,200 NEW 5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 PS5 12,351 NEW 6

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 10,250

28,419 7

Castlevania Advance Collection Switch 9,101

NEW

8

Minecraft Switch 7,932

3,955,307

9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 7,027

6,398,596 10

Tamagotchi Plaza Switch 5,574

161,597



Hardware this week yields no change in the top ten, with the Switch 2 once again claiming the top spot. Cumulative Switch sales reach 18,637 units this week, while the PS5 has managed a total of 7,141. So yes, despite Nintendo launching a brand new console, mind you, the previous-gen Switch managed to outsell the PS5 by more than 2:1.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position

Console

Unit Sales (28th July - 3rd Aug)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

62,733

1,677,123

2



Switch OLED 10,506

9,115,134 3

Switch Lite 5,505

6,623,998

4

PlayStation 5

4,426

5,729,645

5

Switch 2,626 20,130,468

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,884

235,217

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 831

981,517

8

Xbox Series S 155

339,042

9

Xbox Series X 78 321,223 10

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 38

21,174

11

PlayStation 4

19

7,929,811



What do you make of this week's charts?


