Famitsu has provided the latest look at the Japanese boxed charts, and it's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 that's taken the top spot this week on the Switch. It's only just beat Mario Kart World, but if you also take into account the PS5 sales at number five, then its lead is considerably more substantial.
We've got a few new releases this week, including the boxed version of Castlevania Advance Collection at number seven. Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also performing well, resulting in yet another week in which two MK titles have made the top ten. Remarkable.
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
Hardware this week yields no change in the top ten, with the Switch 2 once again claiming the top spot. Cumulative Switch sales reach 18,637 units this week, while the PS5 has managed a total of 7,141. So yes, despite Nintendo launching a brand new console, mind you, the previous-gen Switch managed to outsell the PS5 by more than 2:1.
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
MK World only in second?
That's it, the Switch 2 is officially doomed
DKB suddenly sold the exact same amount as MKW….. 🤦♂️
I wish the general retail release of the Castlevania collections were worldwide.
Glad to see PS5 is still selling in Japan despite of being outnumbered by Switch 2.
Also, what kind of PS4 machine that still selling in Japan considering they got discontinued ?
I think there are quite a lot of PS4 stocks in Japan to be sold out completely.
Next week, Mario Kart World will be back on top, hopefully! Nice to see the Switch 2 selling nicely!
How is Demon Slayer on the Switch but not the Switch 2?
Quite a lot less Switch 2 sales than usual.
The total sales of DK Bananza look to be wrong. Unless they are exactly the same as Mario Kart World’s total sales.
@Jhena They are selling just as many as they can make.
Keep in mind, these are WEEKLY (7days) worth of sales..not monthly.
@Bizzyb
You mean they can produce less and less?
@Johnny44 I noticed that too. That can't be right.
Just so you know @Olliemar28, Donkey Kong Bananza sold 25,199 units in the last week, yet somehow managed to jump from 181,856 units to 1,445,628 units.
Glad it appears Key-cards ain't selling for spotted dick, but this seems like a good time to bring up that eternal riddle: how did SEGA end up with the Demon Slayer license when Jump is normally Bandai's domain? Does this have to do with Shuiesha now having their own Nicallis division (with blackjack and hookers?)
Go, Demon Slayer! Haven't watched the anime yet (though I intend to do so in the near future) and only read a few manga volumes so far, but what I've seen and read of the series is good. If anime games like this keep selling well, maybe my dream game (Rising of the Shield Hero turn-based JRPG) will come into fruition, assuming that Nintendo of America doesn't cancel the American release for "not complying with Nintendo guidelines" even though it releases on the Japanese eShop just fine... 😡
@Markatron84
That's numberwang!
@SBandy1 or is it Wangernumb?
@Markatron84
😂
Once again the SWOLED sku has easily outsold all three iterations of the PS5 combined… in fact, you can tot up the combined sales of the PS5, PS4 and every Microsoft piece of hardware and they still wouldn’t challenge the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition’s sales. That is hilarious.
@Anti-Matter
Hello sir I have a theory that the PS4 sales is a glitch or typo, as in the of the 6,000 or so PS5 sold, a handful on times they entered PS4 by accident in the reporting. It could also be some retro store situation. They discontinued this model completely.
@Jhena And what exactly would be the point of that..?🤔
Odd to see Castlevania Advance Collection casually appearing up there in the top 10.
DK deserves to sell more than this!
So Ys X: Proud Nordics didn't even chart.
Yeah Falcom really should have prioritized some type of Switch 2 version or upgrade for Trails 1st Chapter instead.
I wonder how much the success of the Demon Slayer game is tied to the success of the new Demon Slayer movie that released recently in Japan. The movie is already in the top 10 highest grossing movies ever in Japan even though it just came out.
