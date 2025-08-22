Persona 5's Joker has made surprise appearances in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and now he's making his way to Blizzard's free-to-play hero shooter, Overwatch 2.

The Season 18 trailer has gone live and it finishes with the Persona 5 theme along with a silhouette of Joker. Atlus has also acknowledged the collaboration, which will go live on 26th August 2025.

Here's some additional PR about the upcoming season:

Bigger battles and bolder strategies await in Season 18: Stadium Quick Play!

Stadium Quick Play is here with shorter match times, quicker Item economy, backfill support, and Cross Play! Dominate as Winston, Brigitte, and Pharah at season launch, and shake things up with Tracer when she arrives in Stadium during Mid-season. We’re also bringing a brand new game mode to Stadium with Payload Race, 3 new maps, and the new Draft Mode which gives players a pre-match advantage, enabling smart counter-picks and better team coordination. Make a splash with Wuyang, the prodigy from Wuxing University and our newest Support Hero. With a skillset built for tactical repositioning and team utility, Wuyang rewards players who thrive on timing, precision, and adaptability. Over 50 new Perks are arriving at launch, with each Hero getting at least one new one! In addition to new Perks, Season 18 is also bringing a Competitive Rank Reset, allowing a fresh start for everyone. And we’ve only just starched the surface! Look out for Sojourn’s brand-new Ultraviolet Sentinel Mythic Skin, the new Season 18 Premium Battle Pass, and so much more!

This follows on from collaborations with series like Cowboy Bebop and One Punch Man. In more recent times, Blizzard has also teamed up with Street Fighter 6 to offer unique collaboration skins based on Capcom's fighting game roster.

When we hear more about this latest crossover, we'll share an update. For now, you can see the latest season trailer in the video above. And in case you missed it, Atlus will also be bringing Persona 3 Reload to the Switch 2 on 23rd October 2025.