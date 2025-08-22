It's been announced another racing game is joining the Switch 2 library. This time it's Gear.Club Unlimited 3 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and it's arriving at some point in "late 2025".
This game will follow on from the first two games, which were released on the eShop during the original Switch generation.
Apart from the teaser trailer above, Nacon has also shared some information about what you can expect, and below this are some "work-in-progress" screenshots via Gematsu:
Gear.Club Unlimited 3: Arcade Fun for Everyone - "Built for accessible fun and gameplay, Gear.Club Unlimited 3 returns with a more complete formula. This new installment features two contrasting environments: the sunny Mediterranean coast and the twisting, mountainous roads of Japan. A brand-new "Highway" mode challenges players with dense traffic and high-speed moments. With over 40 officially licensed cars and a full career mode, this game offers instant driving enjoyment for all player types."