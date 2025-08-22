It's been announced another racing game is joining the Switch 2 library. This time it's Gear.Club Unlimited 3 for the Nintendo Switch 2 and it's arriving at some point in "late 2025".

This game will follow on from the first two games, which were released on the eShop during the original Switch generation.

Apart from the teaser trailer above, Nacon has also shared some information about what you can expect, and below this are some "work-in-progress" screenshots via Gematsu: