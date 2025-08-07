Reef Entertainment has released a new overview trailer for Terminator 2D: No Fate, and sorry, but we know you're all excited for Silksong and whatnot, but this looks bloody amazing.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the trailer takes us through some of the levels you'll be exploring, the types of gameplay at hand, and the modes available at launch. You can go through the campaign as standard, partake in a boss rush mode, an infinite mode, or an arcade mode to really get those nostalgia juices flowing.

Gameplay will be a mix of stealth and full-on action, with supplies hidden throughout the levels to aid in your progress. Multiple difficulty modes will also be available, including 'Easy Money', 'No Problemo', 'Hasta la Vista', and 'Judgement Day'. You know we're going straight for the latter.

Terminator 2D: No Fate launches on the Switch on 31st October 2025. It's a bit odd that the trailer didn't include the Switch box art at the end, but we suspect there's some promotional campaign in place with Sony / PlayStation. Nothing to panic about.

We recently spoke to the developers behind the new title, so if you want a bit more information on what to expect and how the team came up with the project, be sure to check it out.