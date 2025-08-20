Skybound Entertainment and Broken Mirror Games have announced that I Hate This Place, the adaptation of the comic series from writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin, will launch on the Switch on 7th November 2025.
The new trailer also gives us a further glimpse at the craft-based survival horror gameplay, with an isometric viewpoint and cool, stylised visuals paying homage to the comic itself. Developer Broken Mirror Games was founded in 2024 and sits under the larger Bloober Team, which itself is shortly launching Cronos: The New Dawn on the Switch 2. These folks are all about the horror!
So let's remind ourselves of the key features:
Classic Craft-Based Survival Horror – Scavenge every corner of Rutherford Ranch to stay alive. From haunted forests, a derelict town, to infested bunkers. Explore a world teeming with danger as you gather vital resources, craft essential gear, upgrade your campsite, and rebuild outposts to have somewhere to hide.
Day Prepares You. Night Hunts You – A dynamic day-night cycle that changes the world. Use daylight wisely to explore, scavenge supplies, craft what you need, and prepare for what’s coming. When night falls, the real nightmares come out to play. More enemies appear, stronger and more aggressive than before. The landscape becomes harder to navigate with just your flashlight. Sometimes your best hope is to find shelter and hunker down till morning.
Deadly Silence Goes A Long Way – Stealth and combat go hand-in-hand here as many of the twisted creatures in Rutherford Ranch hunt and stalk you by sound alone. Brute force will often just land you in an early grave. Use sound to your advantage, luring creatures away from your path or cleverly leading them straight into deadly traps you laid.
80s Vibes Meets Comic Book Flair – Inspired by the award-nominated comic book series, I Hate This Place comes to life with bold colors, a punchy retro comic book style, and a heavy dose of ’80s flair. A unique blend of horror, dark humor, and just the right touch of camp and gore where unsettling dread meets stylized charm.