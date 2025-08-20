Skybound Entertainment and Broken Mirror Games have announced that I Hate This Place, the adaptation of the comic series from writer Kyle Starks and artist Artyom Topilin, will launch on the Switch on 7th November 2025.

The new trailer also gives us a further glimpse at the craft-based survival horror gameplay, with an isometric viewpoint and cool, stylised visuals paying homage to the comic itself. Developer Broken Mirror Games was founded in 2024 and sits under the larger Bloober Team, which itself is shortly launching Cronos: The New Dawn on the Switch 2. These folks are all about the horror!

So let's remind ourselves of the key features: