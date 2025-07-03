Romero Games, the studio co-founded by DOOM co-creator and his wife, John & Brenda Romero, has been hit with layoffs after funding for an unannounced FPS was "cancelled".

VideoGamer reports that the upcoming shooter was being funded by Microsoft, specifically Bethesda — which works on the current iteration of DOOM. Most of the studio's output was on PC and mobile, but it did release the strategy RPG Empire of Sin on Switch back in 2020. And it goes without saying that John Romero is one of the most influential figures in the industry.

Studio co-founder Brenda Romero shared a statement on social media (via Time Extension) earlier today revealing the news that funding has been cut-off; "This was a strategic decision made at a high level within the publisher, well above our visibility or control."

Romero says that the cuts aren't "a reflection of our team's work", and that all internal deadlines were met.

"We’re currently evaluating next steps and working quickly to support our team. Many of us have worked together for more than a decade, some for over 20 years. It’s an extremely difficult day and we’re heartbroken that it’s come to this. If you know of any opportunities or ways you can help our incredible team, please reach out."

Christoph Redl, a now-former surface and 3D artist at the developer, shared that "due to the recent Xbox layoffs", he's now looking for work.

Another big loss at Romero Games is senior producer Emily Winters, who posted on LinkedIn "Unfortunately, I’ve been impacted by the recent layoffs at Microsoft and am now #OpenToWork effective immediately," despite only working for the company for a few months.

Sound designer Sarah Sherlock, 3D character artist Conor Jordan, and a host of other artists and talents have all been let go.

This follows yesterday's news that Microsoft and Xbox Gaming have laid off over 9,000 staff across all of its divisions, with studios such as Rare, Halo Studios, The Initiative, ZeniMax Online, Raven, and Turn 10 all affected.

We're sending our thoughts out to all of those affected.