If you're familiar with some of the glitches possible in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, then you're probably already aware of 'MsgNotFound'. It's essentially the Master Sword from the prologue section of the game, and it's quite possibly the best unbreakable weapon you can get.

If you can get it, mind. And now, thanks to Gaming Reinvented, it's easier than ever. You'll need a copy of Tears of the Kingdom: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition first and foremost, since you'll need to make use of the Zelda Notes app. Here's a look at all of the prerequisites:

- The Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- Nintendo Switch App with Zelda Notes

- Autobuild (can be obtained before the first Kohga battle)

- At least one weapon you don’t mind losing

Once you're sorted, be sure to check out Gaming Reinvented's video for the full step-by-step guide (plus the site page for the relevant Zelda Notes QR code). There's also a bit more information available if you'd like to Fuse the weapon and make it even more powerful.

So if you're okay with essentially breaking the game and nabbing a weapon that really ain't meant to be there, then do give this a try. Chances are Nintendo will probably patch it out soon, anyway.