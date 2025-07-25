It's official, folks — Mario and Peach are not in a relationship. Nintendo said it, so it must be true.

A few days ago, on the Nintendo Today! App, the Big N dropped this major bombshell on the world, revealing that the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom and the Italian plumber are simply "good friends". We missed the initial post, but thankfully, KirPinkFury has us covered.

So, wait, is this despite the fact Peach has kissed Mario multiple times and baked multiple cakes for him? We know both of these acts are platonic (cheek kissing, baking), but... okay.





Via: Nintendo Today app. "Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can."Via: Nintendo Today app. pic.twitter.com/IsyQqe2KLz July 23, 2025

This all sounds a little familiar, right? Another darling Nintendo couple, Zelda and Link, are frequently under the microscope from fans. Are they in a relationship? Aren't they?

Zelda's voice actor, Patricia Summerset, once said "I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship with each other" in an interview with TheGamer as part of a wider conversation about enjoying the ambiguity of their relationship, before putting out a statement a few days later saying that her words do "not imply" that the duo are in love.

Really, though, all of this is up to fan interpretation. If Mario and Peach want some privacy, that's great. Nintendo can insist the pair aren't a couple — and maybe that's the case. To be fair, Peach did turn down Mario in Super Mario Odyssey.

Next thing Nintendo will be telling us is that Donkey Kong doesn't love bananas.

