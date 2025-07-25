It's official, folks — Mario and Peach are not in a relationship. Nintendo said it, so it must be true.
A few days ago, on the Nintendo Today! App, the Big N dropped this major bombshell on the world, revealing that the Princess of the Mushroom Kingdom and the Italian plumber are simply "good friends". We missed the initial post, but thankfully, KirPinkFury has us covered.
So, wait, is this despite the fact Peach has kissed Mario multiple times and baked multiple cakes for him? We know both of these acts are platonic (cheek kissing, baking), but... okay.
This all sounds a little familiar, right? Another darling Nintendo couple, Zelda and Link, are frequently under the microscope from fans. Are they in a relationship? Aren't they?
Zelda's voice actor, Patricia Summerset, once said "I know that [Link and Zelda] are in a relationship with each other" in an interview with TheGamer as part of a wider conversation about enjoying the ambiguity of their relationship, before putting out a statement a few days later saying that her words do "not imply" that the duo are in love.
Really, though, all of this is up to fan interpretation. If Mario and Peach want some privacy, that's great. Nintendo can insist the pair aren't a couple — and maybe that's the case. To be fair, Peach did turn down Mario in Super Mario Odyssey.
Next thing Nintendo will be telling us is that Donkey Kong doesn't love bananas.
Let us know in the comments whether you believe Nintendo is telling the truth.
Yeah, all my good friends kiss me too when I save them from a fire-breathing turtle kaiju monster thing.
https://youtu.be/hJ04pcbszDo?si=JPeZW3lssQLV0HP8
link and zeldas friendship is definitely platonic, no doubt. its always been that, and their friendship has developed beautifully. however peach and mario show more obvious signs for sure but the word of nintendo is the word of nintendo! i want a game that turns mario and bowser from enemies to lovers 😛
This feels like Nintendo is being bizarrely chaste. Which is kind of odd since their closest entertainment analogue, Disney, has no problem displaying romantic relationships in every film.
I wonder if this has anything to do with a planned plot point in the upcoming movie or a new game, or if they just really want to keep their story options open (Peach and Luigi romance coming in hot!).
Some images on the internet contradict this statement
Sure Nintendo. In all seriousness I think the description doesn’t necessarily mean they’re just “good friends”. I just think Nintendo doesn’t want to lock them down. It’s like how old cartoons never had love interests tie the knot.
Makes sense as the whole basis would’ve been baking a cake every time she’s rescued.
@OctolingKing13 I agree though it depends on the Zelda game - in a lot of them, Zelda is merely the princess that Link meets to help (LTTP, TP, OOT) with no other deeper emotional connection beyond that. In others, like MC and SS, they’re childhood friends, with SS giving them a hint of future romantic potential. In TOTK, after the events of BOTW, Link and Zelda straight up live together in Hateno Village, sharing a single bed! So it really depends on the reincarnation.
Though it’s also heavily implied that Mipha and Link were supposed to be a couple when the calamity took place in BOTW as well.
That said, Mario and Peach have always been a couple in my heart. It’s the only thing that makes sense!
@EvilBear Hey at least they let you save them.
Insert Sure Jan gif here
Mario is in love with jumping, which gives him a natural high.
Link is in love with mowing grass, which gives him a natural HIIIYAAAH.
Saving princesses from evil turtle/pig men is just a socially acceptable excuse to do lots of jumping/mow lots of grass.
I don’t know how you guys can read into this differently.
How is this not more evidence of a Nintendo Direct this month?
@stiligFox Link is a busy man but I'd definitely stay in the desert if I was him. He definitely lives with Zelda for a while. But who are we to limit the hero, maybe they have an open relationship. The world is coming back from a calamity and more people are needed.
Got it. Friends with favors but not in love, because things are complicated in the mushroom kingdom. Or maybe it’s about the abuse of power and sexual dynamics? Peach knows she’s untouchable but loves to manipulate Mario and put him in awkward situations to control him? She could be “slumming it” with passes at Mario just to upset some of her prudish royal relatives.
With Zelda and Link they can say they are friends but we know the feelings run deeper after Tears of the Kingdom.
Wonder how it's worded in Japanese as it could just be 仲良し nakayoshi or something like that which literally means "good relation(ship)" - while it usually means "close friend(ship)" it's also used as a colloquial euphemism for "intimate relations" and yes, including those of that kind!
Yeah, Mario and Peach are good friends...like, REALLY good friends...
Dayum! Nintendo really just put Mario in the corner chair.
Peach and Mario are just friends? How? I'm not sure about that one, but I guess Nintendo made the characters, so their rules.
LOL friendzoned. Poor Mario just can't catch a break.
Friends with benefits. Mario just doesn't want to put a ring on it.😏😄
They missed out "with benefits".
Shippers are so odd. Who cares? That doesn’t make the karts go faster or stomp more goombas. Bad enough Bowser is a whole arse stalker. So creepy.
This stinks. I was hoping Peach and Mario would make a baby Mario.
I mean it's pretty obvious Mario is depicted as being bashful whenever Peach is affectionate. He'd like there to be something more but she only sees friendship
Lmao okay sure. "It was 1986, I was in the first grade, workin' hard to get Mario laid"...
