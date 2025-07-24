Well... you know how it goes. Some days you wake up, look at your copy of Donkey Kong Bananza, with special focus being paid to the fact that its cart is red and not yellow like the old Donkey Kong 64 one, and you decide that's just not gonna cut it. No, sir.

Yep, as reported by Dexerto, a man has attempted to return to the glory days of yellow Donkey Kong game carts by spray painting his Donkey Kong Bananza cartridge a lovely banana shade of yellow. Good idea. If you were looking for a bad idea, that is.

Our tale of woe begins on the TikTok of the man in question, where he's posted some pictures of some old yellow DK carts and his disappointingly red Bananza one. Disgusting.

Next, Gardner explains his reasoning in a video posted to his TikTok, before getting to work on spraying:

“If you look at Donkey Kong Land or Donkey Kong 64, you’ll see they both have these vibrant yellow cartridges,” he says, "I just am unable to play Bananza knowing that I’m putting a red cartridge in my Switch.”

Things start to go wrong when the cart won't fit as it's being pushed in thanks to the fact the label has been messed with. Of course, it then gets completely stuck inside the console.

After attempting to pry at it, pliers are called in, at which point the cart breaks whilst still in the Switch 2.

Now, to round the story off in a less traumatic way than just finishing with a man and his borked Switch 2, Gardner has posted one final video on the matter, in which he addresses some of those who have decided to mock him for his mistake, whilst also going pro-mode on removing the cart from his console.

Thank Goomba for that.

Thinking of spray painting any of your carts or doing anything else that could break your console or ruin your day? Let us know!