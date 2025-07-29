The Pokémon Company has started rolling out a brand new app from competitive players, which will allow them to track events easily for the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO, the mainline games, and much more.

Play! Pokémon Access is out now in parts of Europe and is coming to the US on 4th August (thanks, Serebii!) and allows fans to access news about events from the Play! Pokémon website from their phone.

Not only that, but the app becomes a one-stop tracker for players who are taking part in these events. You can check into competitive events using a QR code, keep track of your record in-game, look for car images, and register your current TCG deck.

You can also use it to search for events and earn badges in the app for competing.

Here's an overview of the app from the iOS/Android store:

"The Play! Pokémon program brings Trainers of all skill levels together at their local Play! Pokémon Stores, where battles are fought, friendships are forged, prizes are won, and—most importantly—fun is had by all. Play! Pokémon Access makes it easier than ever for Trainers to stay connected. Whether you’re a player, Professor, or parent, Play! Pokémon Access puts you on the path to discovering new events happening in your area. Plus, it provides tools to make starting your Pokémon journey a breeze—you can search for tournaments for the Pokémon video games, Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Pokémon GO."

Admittedly, we're a bit surprised this wasn't teased or announced during last week's Pokémon Presents, same with the TCG Pocket expansion; but hey, what do we know?

Will you be checking out the new app? Let us know in the comments.