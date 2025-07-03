The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. After the chaos of June, it's a pretty quiet one this week, but Switch 2 NSO Expansion Pack owners can diver into Super Mario Strikers, at least!

Don't forget, if something's missing, it may be on last week's (or next week's) download. Be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Aery – Peace of Mind 3 (EpiXR Games, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Calm down from the hassle of your daily life, experience the feeling of flying, and immerse yourself into beautiful and atmospheric landscapes. Because there are no enemies or any other danger in this game you will be able to lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle.

Aery – Titans of the Future (EpiXR Games, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Soar through a breathtaking futuristic world in Aery - Titans of the Future, where nature and technology blend in a mesmerizing landscape. As a graceful bird, you’ll glide effortlessly through high-tech cities, towering robots, and vast mechanical structures, uncovering the mysteries hidden within this advanced world.

All The Words She Wrote (Ratalaika Games, 4th Jul, $12.99) - Takaoka Mayo is a twenty-four-year-old woman without any life plans, but she does have a passion: namely, Princess Luluna from the popular light novel series, Elf Forest. Mayo is content to admire her favourite fictional character from afar, until she receives an incredible opportunity.

An Aisling (Club Cotton Games, 26th Jun, $13.50) - An Aisling is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and character. Make friends or enemies as you try to uncover why people are disappearing on the island of Rashinmore. Run, jump, talk or even punch your way through the island as you uncover the mystery on Rashinmore.

Arcade Archives CRAZY BALLOON (HAMSTER, 26th Jun, $7.99) - "CRAZY BALLOON" is an action game released by TAITO in 1980. Guide a swaying balloon through a thorny maze and attempt to reach the goal while avoiding traps such as moving thorns, scrolling mazes and more.

Battle Rockets (Elushis, 2nd Jul, $9.99) - Play as one of twelve Console-tan fighters, and battle your friends. . . or foes! Face off in one of three multiplayer modes, each offering Standard and Remix game mechanics. Or, try your hand at one of eight single-player Challenges. Are you Head-to-Heady?

Beat of Life (Happy Player, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Life isn’t easy and you’ll feel it in every beat. Stay focused and follow the rhythm to keep each of her organs working properly. Bad habits in life affect her health. Watch the rhythm carefully and respond before they do real harm. Life is fragile. One missed beat may lead to illness… or even death.

BMX CITY RUN (MlME Games, 27th Jun, $9.99) - Embark on an exciting journey where you’ll explore diverse and thrilling locations on your trusty bike, performing amazing stunts and pushing your limits. In each mission, you’ll earn points by pulling off daring tricks, which can be used to unlock new bike models with unique designs and characteristics.

Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art (TT, 3rd Jul, $8.99) - Spot the Differences in Famous Masterpieces! Train Your Brain and Eyes While Enjoying Art. Enjoy the world’s most iconic paintings while giving your brain and eyes a fun workout in this artistic game.

CRYKEN part4 (TOYURO, 3rd Jul, $1.73) - The objective is to use jumps and dashes to get the crystals on the stage. The stage is a 3D space with vertical, horizontal and depth. Gravity exists, and players control the player by moving forward, backward, left and right, and by jumping vertically to move the player and aim for the crystal.

EGGCONSOLE FRAY PC-9801 (D4 Enterprise, 3rd Jul, $7.16) - This action RPG, released in Japan by Micro Cabin in 1991, is a spin-off starring Fray, a popular character from “Xak. ” Unlike the serious tone of the Xak titles, this features a lighthearted and fun adventure. The game is a top-down action RPG where you can freely explore towns, but in adventure stages, the screen scrolls only upward. You’ll need to use charged attacks and jumping to push forward.

Escape Game: The Kitty The Vacant Lot (Regista, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - A puzzle-solving and escape game set in a nostalgic vacant lot where you used to play as a child! Solve the riddles in the vacant lot and try to escape.

Fool’s Pub (NOSTRA, 2nd Jul, $6.99) - Welcome to Fool’s Pub - The Online Multiplayer Card Game.

This isn’t just a card game – it’s an online multiplayer battle where up to four players compete in a high-stakes game of skill, luck, and survival. Outplay your friends or strangers from around the world and prove you’ve got what it takes to be the last one standing.

Golf Up Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames, 4th Jul, $9.99) - Enjoy 2 games in 1 with this irresistible games pack! This pack includes the games -Golf Up and Golf Up Tropical.

Missile Command Delta (Atari, 8th Jul, $19.99) - Missile Command Delta approaches gameplay in a completely new way, but it retains all the tension and suspense of the arcade original. You have to think strategically about every move you make because even one poor choice can have grave consequences. The turn-based strategy game is wrapped in a twisting, narrative thriller – great for mystery fans, completionists, and players that love to explore and solve puzzles.

Music Drive: Chase the Beat (QUByte Interactive, 3rd Jul, $9.99) - Races to recover stolen music in action shootouts! Music is the most valuable asset in the world, and hard drives filled with unreleased tracks have been stolen by a gang that wants to monopolize the charts. It's up to you to recover them!

Myst House (Nerd Games, 5th Jul, $9.99) - After your car breaks down near your late grandfather’s abandoned house, you step inside searching for help. But your search quickly turns into a nightmare — the house is no longer empty, and a violent lunatic is on the loose. Your only chance of survival is to explore every shadowy corner, solve puzzles, and uncover hidden items as you fight to stay alive… before it’s too late.

Pet Show (QubicGames, 5th Jul, $4.99) - Take control of a brave little animal and uncover the adorable world hidden beneath the surface! As you move, you draw a line behind you—close the shape to reveal a piece of the cute picture underneath. From fluffy kittens to curious piglets, each level holds a surprise waiting to be uncovered.

Poly Bridge 3 (Dry Cactus, 3rd Jul, $19.99) - Poly Bridge 3 is a puzzle game where building bridges is key. Get vehicles to their destination by testing your engineering and problem solving skills. Suspension bridges, draw-bridges, multi-level bridges, crazy almost-bridges, bridges, bridges, bridges!

Pro Blackjack (Pix Arts, 4th Jul, $4.99) - Master the table. Beat the dealer. Play like a pro. Step into the world of high-stakes card play with Pro Blackjack, the ultimate single-player blackjack experience for the Nintendo Switch.

RISE & IRONFALL – VD-dev Legacy Pack (VD-Dev, 26th Jun, $23.90) - Dive into the heart of the resistance to repel the invasion… then hit the futuristic tracks in full arcade mode! The bundle delivers breathtaking solo, online, and local-split-screen action.

Slender Threads (Blyts, 3rd Jul, $19.99) - In this point-and-click thriller adventure, guide Harvey through the peculiar streets, shops, and surroundings of Villa Ventana as he seeks to prevent his visions from becoming reality.

The Final Payphone (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 26th Jun, $2.78) - You find yourself inside an old, weathered phone booth. After successfully making a call, you realize you can no longer get out. . . Take on the role of the esteemed Professor Gojo and find a way to escape the phone booth. Simple choices await you — and multiple endings lie ahead.

Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 – Stormy Knights (eastasiasoft, 9th Jul, $4.99) - Step into the armored boots of an overzealous knight as you fight across the continent rescuing princesses from monstrous captors in Stormy Knights! Strategic real-time combat ensues as you storm the halls of each castle in side-scrolling pixel art style, from medieval Europe and mystical Persia to feudal Japan and more, all accompanied by an original retro soundtrack!

Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia (refint/games, 3rd Jul, $14.99) - Artificial Dream in Arcadia is a first person dungeon crawler where the player, as Sumireko, has to navigate tricky mazes and capture a party of the strongest Touhou characters to assist them in turn-based battles.

Unwording (Nejcraft, 26th Jun, $5.74) - Embark on an uplifting journey through the mind of Tom in Unwording. Solve word puzzles, explore the neighborhood through multiple perspectives, and help Tom work towards experiencing a better day by overcoming his negative self-talk and thought patterns.

Zombie Scream (Vaka Gamez, 26th Jun, $3.99) - The daily-life-invasion horror game Tsugunohi collides with streamer Odaken in the collaborative title Zombie Scream, now finally on Nintendo Switch. Gameplay remains as simple as ever: move the protagonist to the left, advance relentlessly, and replay their everyday routine with no complex controls—just press forward and repeat.

What will you be downloading this week? Aery - Peace of Mind 3 Aery - Titans of the Future All The Words She Wrote An Aisling Arcade Archives CRAZY BALLOON Battle Rockets Beat of Life BMX City Run Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art CRYKEN part4 EGGCONSOLE Fray PC-9801 Escape Game:The Kitty The Vacant Lot Fool's Pub Golf Up Bundle Missile Command Delta Music Drive: Chase the Beat Myst House Pet Show Poly Bridge 3 Pro Blackjack RISE & IRONFALL - VD-dev Legacy Pack Slender Threads The Final Payphone Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 - Stormy Knights Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia Unwording Zombie Scream Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (36 votes) Aery - Peace of Mind 3 0% Aery - Titans of the Future 0% All The Words She Wrote 3 % An Aisling 3 % Arcade Archives CRAZY BALLOON 0% Battle Rockets 0% Beat of Life 0% BMX City Run 0% Brain Workout! Find the Difference in Classic Art 0% CRYKEN part4 0% EGGCONSOLE Fray PC-9801 3 % Escape Game:The Kitty The Vacant Lot 0% Fool's Pub 0% Golf Up Bundle 3 % Missile Command Delta 6 % Music Drive: Chase the Beat 0% Myst House 0% Pet Show 0% Poly Bridge 3 3 % Pro Blackjack 0% RISE & IRONFALL - VD-dev Legacy Pack 0% Slender Threads 0% The Final Payphone 0% Tiny Pixels Vol. 2 - Stormy Knights 0% Touhou Artificial Dream in Arcadia 17 % Unwording 0% Zombie Scream 0% Nothing for me this week 64 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!