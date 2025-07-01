Mario Kart World has been out for almost a month and Nintendo is now offering a new reward for it in North America.

If you've got a spare 500 Platinum Points, you can now redeem the Mario Kart World Postcard Set from the My Nintendo Store. This collection of postcards will feature many of the famous locations from the newest entry in the series. Here's the official description:

"The Mario Kart World Postcard Set is here! Race through the world of Mario Kart with stunning postcards—send, collect, and share the thrill!

"Bring the excitement of Mario Kart racing to your mail with this set of 5 vibrant Mario Kart World postcards. Each postcard showcases iconic courses from the Mario Kart World game with colorful, detailed artwork—great for sending a fun message or collecting as a piece of Nintendo memorabilia. These postcards that will be available to redeem with My Nintendo Platinum Points."

This physical reward will be available "while supplies last". Shipping fees apply and it's "one order per Nintendo Account". Here's another look at this 5-pack postcard set:

If you want to find out more about Mario Kart World, be sure to check out our full review here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo has also released multiple updates since the game launched on the Switch 2 last month.