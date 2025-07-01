Nintendo has added two new batches of Switch Online icons from the Metroid series – specifically Super Metroid and Metroid Fusion.

You'll need to boot up and play both games in order to unlock the icons. Super Metroid is part of the SNES app on Switch, and Metroid Fusion is part of the GBA app. The latter will require a membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, so make sure you're all signed up if you're particularly keen on these.

The Super Metroid icons include Samus herself alongside iconic enemies like Ridley, Kraid, and the Metroid. Meanwhile, the Fusion icons include Samus in her lovely blue and yellow Fusion Suit, flanked by enemies like the X Parasite and the Core X.

Bizarrely, Nintendo has opted not to include S-AX in any of its forms, which seems a bit odd to us, but never mind.

This is nice little treat for fans while we await more news on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, that's for sure. The game is scheduled to launch this year, but we've yet to receive a specific date. A recent blunder saw Nintendo install a giant poster in the London Underground stating that Beyond was "Out Now", but this has since been replaced.