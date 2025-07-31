Mexican indie studio Interactive Dreams has announced that its short interactive story, A Dream About Parking Lots, arrives on Nintendo Switch... today.

The game, which only takes around 30-40 minutes to complete according to the PR, sees you search for your car, whilst at the same time having a conversation with a therapist about why you have this recurring dream about parking lots.

It may be short, but when indies hone in on something mighty specific in a laser-focused way like this — and especially when the writing is up to scratch — special things can occur. And, given this one is currently sat on a "Positive" user rating over on Steam, where it released back in March, it seems it might pack some big messages into its short running time.

You can check out the trailer above, and here's some more from the PR blurb:

A Dream About Parking Lots is a short, surreal narrative game where you search for your car in endless parking lots while talking to your therapist about recurring dreams. Blending retro visuals with emotional storytelling, it explores themes of feeling lost, creative block, and the strange logic of dreams 🧠 Look for your car by using your car key!

30-40 minutes long.

Retro-style graphics.

Existential story about feeling lost and creative blocks.

Based on real dreams!

We can't find details on pricing, as it's not yet showing up on the eShop, but it's $3.99 on itch.io and Steam. It's 699 yen on the Japanese eShop, although there's a 20% launch discount right now that brings it down to 559 yen.

Looking forward to having therapy in a car park that may or may not exist?