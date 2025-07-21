A brand new survey of 180,000 players aged 15-69 years old in Japan has been conducted by GEM Partners, and there are some interesting stats on gender and age splits across multiple Nintendo franchises.

Posted by Nikkei (via Nintendo Patents Watch and MyNintendoNews), the huge survey reveals that, compared to other game IPs, Nintendo's have more female fans,.

For example, Animal Crossing comes in at 75% female, with an average age of 35 years old, while the Kirby series fanbase is sat at 55% female amongst those surveyed, with players at an average age of 30.

A few more balanced series' come in the form of, Pokémon and Zelda, both rocking a 60:40 ratio (in favour of male). This is all quite the turnaround when compared with the surveys' result for "Games In General", which shows a 75:25 spilt in favour of males aged 30 and over.

Mario holds a 70:30 split, with player age average sitting at 32, while a more recent series in Splatoon sits at a 65:35 split, with the average player range being below 30.

The average age for two of the big Japanese RPG titans that started life on Nintendo consoles, Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, sits at 42, which is tied with Disney Tsum Tsum as having the oldest average player base among the games surveyed.

Other interesting tidbits include the fact that the survey found the vast majority of gamers were young mobile players, whilst Nintendo's IPs, in relation to other consoles, attract the most young players (obvious), but also the most over 30s (not as obvious!).

The survey makes for fascinating reading, and while many of the results are predictable, there's plenty of little factoids that you might not have guess before! Of course, this only covers Japanese players, and it's only a slice of the market, but it's a good insight.

