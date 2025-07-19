We're now a few days into the release of Donkey Kong Bananza and apart from the new world to explore, there's also DK Artist.

In case you missed it, this is a creator tool mode you can access before entering the main game, and it allows you to use the Switch 2's mouse controls to carve out, smoothen, paint, and sculpt works of art.

pic.twitter.com/dFKklQfdm1 Unleash your creativity with DK Artist mode! Use mouse controls to carve, smoothen, paint and sculpt to your heart’s content. #DonkeyKongBananza June 18, 2025

As more players have now had some time to check out the new game, more creations are being shared online. So, here's a quick look at some of the creative designs DK fans are going bananas for right now.

Many of these designs are doing the rounds on the Donkey Kong subreddit as well as social media. First up, we've got a cat:

Next is Leo Luster – a throwback to the Donkey Kong Country TV Show:

For anyone calling for more Banjo-Kazooie, tell us what you think of this recreation:

I made Banjo with the DK artist mode in Donkey Kong Bananza!! pic.twitter.com/oq0Ap8LZKD July 18, 2025

Mario's brother Luigi might not be in the new DK outing, but he's still there in spirit:

And how about this classic recreation of DK:

That's just a small sample of the sculptures so far, and it's still early days, so we're sure there'll be plenty of other amazing creations going forward. You can see our full thoughts about this particular mode in our Donkey Kong Bananza review (spoiler: we didn't mind it).