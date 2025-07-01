If you're into games that go hard on frenetic fun and stylish visuals, then you might want to keep an eye on Full Metal Schoolgirl, a new title headed for the Switch 2 from Yuke's, the developers behind EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: World Brothers 2.

Launching on 23rd October 2025, Full Metal Schoolgirl takes place within a dystopian Japan, where you must face off against Meternal Jobz, a corrupt corporate superpower. Climbing the heights of an ever-shifting 100-story skyscraper, you'll be mowing down hordes of undead salarymen with massive guns as you work to enact your sweet revenge.

It looks pretty cool; we love the colourful visuals, the awesome enemy designs, and of course, the gigantic weapons. We only hope the gameplay brings enough variety to keep us occupied for the entire runtime, but so far, early impressions are pretty positive.

Let's check out the key features:

- Take Revenge as a Fully-Mechanized Schoolgirl: Step into the role of a cyborg heroine armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and cutting-edge mechanical upgrades in this exhilarating action shooter. Infiltrate Meternal Jobz, the world’s most ruthless mega-corporation, and fight back against undead “Working Dead”, the relentless corporate grunts that will stop at nothing to protect their employer. Show no mercy – scrap them all! - Engage in Close-Quarters Combat in an Ever-Changing Skyscraper: Enter a towering 100-story skyscraper where the evil CEO awaits on the top floor. Climb higher while navigating an evolving structure as each new run introduces changing layouts and obstacles from its trap-like security system. Own the battlefield to reach the top! - Fund Upgrades with Live-Streamed Battles: Use the power of content creation to win the favor of viewers! Obtain materials and rewards by defeating enemies to improve your character and earn donations for upgrades by live-streaming to a captivated audience. As the number of viewers increases, so does the support. Even in the face of defeat, remember you are not alone… the viewers of your livestream are cheering you on!

We'll have more information on Full Metal Schoolgirl as we get closer to its October release date.

What do you make of this one so far? Are you keen to try it out when it launches? Let us know with a comment.