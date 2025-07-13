Earlier this week, a major Switch ROM site known as 'nsw2u' was seized by the FBI as part of a 'law enforcement operation'.

Now, we've got an official statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, highlighting the other sites seized. Here it is in full (via the official FBI website):

FBI Atlanta Seizes Major Video Game Piracy Websites The FBI's Atlanta Field Office announced today the seizure of several online criminal marketplaces providing pirated versions of popular video games.



In addition to the seizure, the FBI has dismantled the infrastructure of these websites.



For more than four years, the websites contained pirated copies of highly anticipated video games days or weeks before their official release date.



Between February 28, 2025, and May 28, 2025, records indicate a total of 3.2 million downloads occurred on these sites from the most used download service. These actions resulting in an estimated loss of $170 million.



As part of the actions announced today, the FBI has obtained authorization to seize the domain of multiple sites, to include nsw2u.com, nswdl.com, game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net, and mgnetu.com. These domains hosted and facilitated access to the pirated video games. Anyone visiting these sites will now view a seizure banner that notifies them the domain has been seized by federal authorities.

The FBI would like to thank the Dutch FIOD for their assistance in this investigation.

