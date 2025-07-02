Level-5 is showing no signs of slowing down with these Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time updates, as it has just rolled out another one for both the Switch 2 and Switch 1 editions of the game.

Nintendo's new hybrid lands some exclusive tweaks this time around, with the ver. 1.4.0 patch adjusting some visual blurriness that would crop up in Docked mode, and the vibration intensity in the Pro Controller 2.

That's not to say that the Switch 1 edition has been left out, mind you, with both versions of the game landing new area challenges, materials, recipes and more.

The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life i website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. As we mentioned, some of the adjustments are for Switch 2 only (and some are unique to Steam), but we have highlighted these where appropriate in the following rundown:

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver 1.4.0 (2nd July 2025

Feature Additions/Adjustments

Adjusted Graphics (Switch 2 Only)

Adjusted rendering to address blurriness that could occur when displaying the game on large TV screens, due to graphic adjustments made in previous updates. This adjustment improves overall rendering quality compared to before.

Adjustment Related to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Switch 2 Only)

Added an option to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack directly from the title screen.

Adjusted Vibrations (Switch 2 Only)

Adjusted vibration intensity for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Added New Area Challenges

Added the following Area Challenges

Evil Primeval Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher Dragon Dare Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher Lordly Shark? Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher Beware the Glittering Silk No specific trigger conditions

*By clearing “Beware the Glittering Silk,” materials necessary for crafting a new recipe can be obtained.

Added New Materials, Armor and Objects

Added the following items

[Materials]

Glittering Silk Thread

Glittering Silk

Modern Girl's Hat

Modern Girl's Clothes

Modern Girl's Boots

Retro Boy's Hat

Retro Boy's Clothes

Retro Boy's Sandals

Sweet Hairband

Sweet Ribbon Dress

Sweet Shoes

[Objects]

Spirit Clock

Red Leafe Latern

Yellow Leafe Lantern

Blue Leaf Lantern

Honewort Chair

Ginkgo Chair

Dicot Chair

Chilly Table

Gingko Topiary Flower Pot

Dicot Topiary FLower Pot

Plushling Lounge Chair

Added New Recipes

New recipes have been added to the Base Camp shop and the lineup of Merchants.

Adjusted Merchants

Already purchased recipes will no longer appear in the Merchant's randomized inventory.

Adjusted the Equipment Menu

Added a feature to change the equipment of all Buddies from the Equipment Menu.

Adjusted Crafting of the Base Camp

Buildings can now be relocated even if the new location overlaps with the previous placement.

The appearance of bridges and stairs can now be changed through remodeling.

The farm type can now be changed through remodeling.

Adjusted UI of the Recipe Selection Menu

Adjusted the UI of the recipe selection menu during crafting to clearly reflect changes in crafting ability when switching Buddies. This adjustment affects the UI only and does not impact actual crafting ability.

Adjusted the Life Menu

Added a display to show the levels of each Life in a single view.

Added an indicator to show whether a Life can be ranked up.

Adjusted Guild Quests

Adjusted the text for the "Restore a total of ● Strangelings to their original forms" Guild Quest to "Increase Islanders by a total of ●." This change does not affect the actual quest completion conditions.

Adjustment Regarding the Digital Deluxe Edition

Added a feature to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition (Edition Upgrade) from the title screen.

A logo will be displayed on the title screen if the Digital Deluxe Edition has already been purchased.

Adjusted Equipment Models

Adjusted the designs of the following equipment models

Carpenter's Top Sawyer's Outfit Hunter's Vest Marksman's Vest



Added Notifications

Added a feature to display part of the update information on the title screen.

Added Keyboard and Mouse Input List (Steam Only)

Added a feature to open the keyboard and mouse control list by pressing the "F10" key.

Adjusted Controls (Steam Only)

Under Controls in the Options Menu, the following keyboard actions can now be reassigned

Craft Terrain Excavate Terrain



Balance Adjustments

Adjusted Item Drops

● Adjusted the items dropped by the Napdragon that appears northwest of the Capital of Mysteria

Bug Fixes