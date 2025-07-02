Level-5 is showing no signs of slowing down with these Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time updates, as it has just rolled out another one for both the Switch 2 and Switch 1 editions of the game.
Nintendo's new hybrid lands some exclusive tweaks this time around, with the ver. 1.4.0 patch adjusting some visual blurriness that would crop up in Docked mode, and the vibration intensity in the Pro Controller 2.
That's not to say that the Switch 1 edition has been left out, mind you, with both versions of the game landing new area challenges, materials, recipes and more.
The full patch notes were shared on the Fantasy Life i website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. As we mentioned, some of the adjustments are for Switch 2 only (and some are unique to Steam), but we have highlighted these where appropriate in the following rundown:
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time ver 1.4.0 (2nd July 2025
Feature Additions/Adjustments
Adjusted Graphics (Switch 2 Only)
- Adjusted rendering to address blurriness that could occur when displaying the game on large TV screens, due to graphic adjustments made in previous updates. This adjustment improves overall rendering quality compared to before.
Adjustment Related to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Switch 2 Only)
- Added an option to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack directly from the title screen.
Adjusted Vibrations (Switch 2 Only)
- Adjusted vibration intensity for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
Added New Area Challenges
- Added the following Area Challenges
|Evil Primeval
|Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher
|Dragon Dare
|Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher
|Lordly Shark?
|Triggered when the corresponding Area Rank is 5 or higher
|Beware the Glittering Silk
|No specific trigger conditions
*By clearing “Beware the Glittering Silk,” materials necessary for crafting a new recipe can be obtained.
Added New Materials, Armor and Objects
- Added the following items
[Materials]
- Glittering Silk Thread
- Glittering Silk
- Modern Girl's Hat
- Modern Girl's Clothes
- Modern Girl's Boots
- Retro Boy's Hat
- Retro Boy's Clothes
- Retro Boy's Sandals
- Sweet Hairband
- Sweet Ribbon Dress
- Sweet Shoes
[Objects]
- Spirit Clock
- Red Leafe Latern
- Yellow Leafe Lantern
- Blue Leaf Lantern
- Honewort Chair
- Ginkgo Chair
- Dicot Chair
- Chilly Table
- Gingko Topiary Flower Pot
- Dicot Topiary FLower Pot
- Plushling Lounge Chair
Added New Recipes
- New recipes have been added to the Base Camp shop and the lineup of Merchants.
Adjusted Merchants
- Already purchased recipes will no longer appear in the Merchant's randomized inventory.
Adjusted the Equipment Menu
- Added a feature to change the equipment of all Buddies from the Equipment Menu.
Adjusted Crafting of the Base Camp
- Buildings can now be relocated even if the new location overlaps with the previous placement.
- The appearance of bridges and stairs can now be changed through remodeling.
- The farm type can now be changed through remodeling.
Adjusted UI of the Recipe Selection Menu
- Adjusted the UI of the recipe selection menu during crafting to clearly reflect changes in crafting ability when switching Buddies. This adjustment affects the UI only and does not impact actual crafting ability.
Adjusted the Life Menu
- Added a display to show the levels of each Life in a single view.
- Added an indicator to show whether a Life can be ranked up.
Adjusted Guild Quests
- Adjusted the text for the "Restore a total of ● Strangelings to their original forms" Guild Quest to "Increase Islanders by a total of ●." This change does not affect the actual quest completion conditions.
Adjustment Regarding the Digital Deluxe Edition
- Added a feature to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition (Edition Upgrade) from the title screen.
- A logo will be displayed on the title screen if the Digital Deluxe Edition has already been purchased.
Adjusted Equipment Models
- Adjusted the designs of the following equipment models
- Carpenter's Top
- Sawyer's Outfit
- Hunter's Vest
- Marksman's Vest
Added Notifications
- Added a feature to display part of the update information on the title screen.
Added Keyboard and Mouse Input List (Steam Only)
- Added a feature to open the keyboard and mouse control list by pressing the "F10" key.
Adjusted Controls (Steam Only)
- Under Controls in the Options Menu, the following keyboard actions can now be reassigned
- Craft Terrain
- Excavate Terrain
Balance Adjustments
Adjusted Item Drops
- ● Adjusted the items dropped by the Napdragon that appears northwest of the Capital of Mysteria
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the displayed crafting ability in the recipe selection menu during item crafting did not match the actual value. This fix only applies to the UI and does not affect actual crafting ability.
- Fixed an issue where defeating enemies in the Moltana Wastes would not correctly add Area Points for that region.
- Fixed an issue where the animation for acquiring a Strangeling would sometimes not play correctly after clearing all quests in a settlement on Ginormosia. This issue only affected the animation; the Strangeling was still properly added to the inventory.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where crafted objects placed on furniture were not visible to other players.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where Boss Veggies in farms could sometimes appear duplicated.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where defeated enemies or gathered items were not registered in the Encyclopedia.
- Fixed an issue in Base Camp Guild Quests where the count for "Improv Crafting" was based on the number of items crafted rather than the number of times crafting was performed.
- Fixed an issue where Buddies at the Base Camp did not avoid fence objects as intended.
- Fixed an issue where Buddies at the Base Camp were unable to cross bridges or stairs.
- Fixed an issue where the Infrastructure limit did not update to 20 as intended.
- Fixed an issue where daily rewards on the Activities Menu could be received twice under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where, for certain skills unlocked via the Skill Board, the displayed values in the Skill List did not match the actual unlocked values. This fix only affects UI and does not impact the actual values.
- Fixed an issue where item quantities were not displayed correctly when holding more than 256 of a particular item.
- Fixed an issue in the "Ranoa's Treasure" Personal Request, where the quest could sometimes be accepted again after completion. Players seeing the quest reappear will need to complete it again.
- Fixed an issue where status effects could not be applied correctly when both the Hunter’s switch effect and an equipment skill effect triggered at the same time.
- Fixed an issue in co-op play with Trip (2P Family Play) where healing would fail if the avatar was on a mount.
- Fixed an issue where pre-order bonuses could not be received in certain user environments (Steam Only).