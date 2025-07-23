Elgato has announced that its latest 4K-capable capture card, the cunningly-named Elgato 4K S, is 100% compatible with the Switch 2 - and it's available for purchase right now! (Thanks, Engadget).

The 4K S, which is also the most budget-friendly card in Elgato's range, coming in at a price of $159.99/£149.99, sits externally to almost any console you can think of, to capture your latest Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza antics at up to 4K/60fps with zero-latency passthrough.

The card replaces the ever-popular Elgato HD60 X, which was only capable of 4k/30fps (and was more expensive at launch), and you can betcha there's gonna be some clamouring for them right here at Nintendo Life HQ. Oh yes, sir.

Here's some more official details from Elgato:

Capture in True 4K60

Capture crystal-clear 4K gameplay at a silky-smooth 60 frames per second. Colors pop, details shine, and your footage looks amazing in every moment. On Windows, you can even capture vibrant 1080p HDR gameplay, perfect for bringing cinematic moments to life. Gameplay First, Capture Second

4K S keeps your games smooth and responsive while you record. You can:

Enjoy full 4K60 passthrough with HDR and VRR, so your gameplay stays crisp and tear-free

Chasing higher frame rates? Play at up to 1080p240 or 1440p144 Next-gen ready by design Nintendo Switch 2

Capture gameplay in 4K60, 1440p120, or 1080p60 HDR while you play titles like Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza. Capture Audio, Your Way

Thanks to 4K S’s ultra-low latency, you don’t need extra gear to monitor or record game audio.

Need real-time audio to your headset? Chat Link Pro delivers zero-latency audio for both game and chat, ideal when timing is everything.

Now, we're off to grab one of these new cards to record some primo footage of our best run in Balan Wonderworld. Beautiful 4K Wonderworld...



Will you be grabbing a 4K S to capture your greatest S witch 2 gaming moments? Make sure to let us know!