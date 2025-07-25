We reported on Bandai Namco's naughty pup simulator, Doronko Wanko, back in December of last year, and not just because we were worried about what exactly this particular canine might be up to.

As it turns out, this very bold, but very cute, little doggy — who's name actually derives from わんこ Wan ko, which is an informal or cute way of saying dog or puppy in Japanese — is into wrecking the place, messing up his owner's stuff and causing havoc. Suddenly we are very, very interested.

The game, which is free-to-play on Steam (where it's currently sat on an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user-rating) does cost $4.99 for Switch consoles. Boo! It's also launching alongside a bunch of new DLC that adds new breeds and kennels to muck about with. Hooray!

Anyway, if you're into roleplaying a canine character who likes to destroy nice rooms with juice and ketchup, and just generally be a very bad dog, we're sure the price barrier to entry is unlikely to stop you in your messy, bold pup tracks. It's just one of those very specific things.

You can check out the trailer for the game up top, and here's some more details for those dawgs over at Bandai Namco:

“Who’s a good boy? Whoseagoodboyyy? You are! Yes you are! So fluffy, so obedient, so swee—WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO THE HOUSE!?” Terrorize master’s domain with five new adorable-yet-troublemaking breeds as Corgis, Shibas, Jack Russell Terriers, Bulldogs, and Toy Poodles join the mess-making mix. Fling muck onto every surface: spill wine bottles on the floor, splash paint on the walls, and shake grime from the pupper's filthy fur onto nearby furniture. It’s not all about destruction — haul scattered toys back to their rightful rooms (good dog!) to unlock new items, areas, and mess-making capabilities (bad dog!).

Double the disarray with the assistance of rogue robo-vacuums and spinning fans that can spread dirt farther than those tiny paws could ever reach. Can these playful pups get any cuter? Yestheycanohmygoodness! Put on precious pirate hats or angelic halos — because they’re innocent!"

DORONKO WANKO is now available for Nintendo Switch for $4.99

Looking forward to being a very bad doggy? Let me, I mean us, know in the comments!