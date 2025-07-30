Marvelous has released two brand new gameplay videos for its upcoming sci-fi mech action game sequel, Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion.

The pair of trailers cover the action RPG's all-new fusion system alongside further info on its heavy armour sets. And it looks like the new fusion system in particular is something that should have returning fans excited.

You can also check out the heavy armour video at the bottom of this article, and we gotta say with all this drip-feeding of new info, anyone who's even remotely interested in big robot fighting fun-times should perhaps be getting a bit hot under the metal collar right about now.

Here's some further deets from the official press release:

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Fusion System: Abandon your humanity and gain power! The Fusion system allows the player to fuse Immortal factors, obtained from defeated enemies, into their bodies to acquire powerful abilities useful in combat. Factors are based on three categories: Might, Shell, and Skeleton, which determine the types of skills that can be acquired. The more Immortal Factors an Outer fuses to their body, the more skills they will have access to, while also mutating their body into something inhuman. Outers can restore their human appearance for a fee and the greater cost of losing all their new skills. The choice of whether that power is worth losing yourself along the way can only be made by you. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Heavy Armor: Turn the tide of battles! The new, more agile Arsenal isn’t the only suit you’ll get to pilot in Titanic Scion. Customizable Heavy Armor can be summoned when the call gauge is full to deliver powerful attacks. Heavy armor, combined with robust weaponry and a strong defense strategy, can turn a losing battle into victory.

KEY FEATURES A Titanic Evolution - Daemon X Machina’s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans.

Build a Better You - Now a nimble suit of armor, each Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements.

Together You Can Make a Difference - Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together.

Beautiful and Deadly - Explore an alien planet in an Arsenal as players battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, is due to launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on Sept. 5, 2025, and we are excited about it!





Looking forward to kicking some mechanised ass when Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion drops in September? Let us know!