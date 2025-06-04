Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

Takaya Imamura, renowned artist behind the likes of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zero, and Star Fox may soon be lending his talents to Nightmare Busters Rebirth, an upcoming remake of the SNES run 'n' gun 2013 title, Nightmare Busters (thanks, Time Extension).

His involvement hinges upon a stretch goal within the ongoing Kickstarter campaign. Currently sitting at a total of €131,745 with 15 days remaining, the campaign will need to secure €150,000 to bring Imamura onboard. The good news is that the game itself is fully funded, with an initial goal set at €60,000.

Should the stretch goal be reached, Imamura will be brought on to design an all-new boss character for the remake; one that will surely display Imamura's flair for excellent character design.



Thanks to your support 🔥, pic.twitter.com/NCtMwdWFHO 🎉Takaya Imamura joins the adventure!Thanks to your support 🔥, #NightmareBusters Rebirth is welcoming @ima_1966 , the iconic #Nintendo and TLoZ: Majora's Mask designer to create - once the pledge is unlocked on Kickstarter - a completely original boss! 👇 https://t.co/eviBbNbFJH June 2, 2025

Nightmare Busters Rebirth is currently sheduled for Switch 1 and Switch 2, with backer rewards covering everything from digital codes to fancy physical collectors editions (though we couldn't find any information on whether the Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card or not).

Needless to say, however, the game itself is looking pretty sweet. We sadly never got around to playing the original, largely thanks to its incredibly late arrival on a console that had been discontinued fourteen years prior. You know how it is.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this one, though. Currently, backer rewards are estimated to be delivered around September 2026.