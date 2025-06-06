Okay, okay, we know you're incredibly busy right now playing the Switch 2. We understand, and it's all good.

However. If you're interested in what this year's Summer Game Fest Opening Showcase has to offer, then you've come to the right place. We're streaming the event live right here when it all kicks off at the following times:

North America: 2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT

2pm PDT / 3pm MDT / 4pm CDT / 5pm EDT UK/Ire: 10pm BST

10pm BST Europe: 11pm CEST / 12am (Sat) EEST

11pm CEST / 12am (Sat) EEST Asia/Oceania: 6am (Sat) JST / 5am (Sat) AWST / 7am (Sat) AEST

As for what might be announced, well... we don't really know right now. A lot of focus seems to be on Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2: On The Beach for the PS5, so we're fully expecting Geoff Keighley and Kojima to spend a good 10-15 minutes doing some sort of secret handshake on-stage.

Otherwise, a whole bunch of partners has been confirmed, including 'Nintendo Switch 2', so it's likely we'll see a few notable announcements for Nintendo's new console.

So grab a snack, settle in, and enjoy... Or go back to playing Switch 2, whatever you want.