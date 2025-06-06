Nintendo has gone to great lengths to ensure Switch 2's new GameChat feature is a safe experience for everyone, but it doesn't block out everything.

Players are reporting the new feature effectively transcribing their conversations with the speech-to-text function and it seems naughty and offensive words aren't actually censored. As GamesRadar+ confirms, you can drop an "f-bomb" and the system has no problems relaying it back to you in writing:

"Our own Rollin Bishop, who took to his own brand-new Switch 2 and spent some time cursing at it only to find it displayed those words right back to him. And to our brand director Sam Loveridge, who signed up as the swearing test dummy."

If you do want to see what's being said in written form while you're chatting online with friends and family, you can activate speech-to-text via the Switch 2's accessibility settings.

Jokes aside, additional accessibility features like this are always welcome. Game journalist and accessibility critic Laura Kate Dale chimed in on social media calling this an "accessibility win for disabled people":

"Great news! The speech to text transcription option in Switch 2 Gamechat, where you see a transcript of your chat with friends, doesn't censor swearing by default."

This isn't the first time something like this has been in the headlines on the Nintendo front – with the company updating the Switch's "bad words" list in certain firmware updates.