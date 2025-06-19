Now, you may remember that a few weeks back we reported on Agent 07 - Spy Revenge, a dubious PSN game that appeared to wholesale rip off entire levels and tons of assets from the N64 classic GoldenEye.

Indeed, we detailed how the company behind the game, iOrder SRL, had seemingly ruthlessly raided Rare's retro romp, resulting in what looks just like the opening Dam level from Bond's stellar 1997 outing, except...y'know...really janky and terrible.

So, as you can imagine, we are now (dis)pleased to announce that what appears to be the same game, such as it is, is now on its way to the Nintendo Switch eShop. Same artwork, same name, no effort at all to cover tracks - something that could be worth doing, especially considering the same game, with the same artwork, has apparently been pulled off the PSN Store already. For some reason.

We should also note that the company presenting the game for sale seems to have had a name change, unless they are an entirely different outfit going by the name XenoXeno, but you can rest assured that from the art and screens provided on the store, this is the very likely to be exactly the same trash that we watched GoldenEye speedrunner Graslu00 blast through in a fun video he put together on the topic.

Shocking

So, a word of warning to any budding Bonds out there, this is most certainly not worth your coin. According to the eShop listing, it's out on 21st June and they want $9.99 / £9.99 for it. Nope.

Will you be picking up Agent 07 - Spy Revenge in the hopes that it's now somehow really, really good? You've been warned.