The Switch 2 only arrived last week, but Nintendo is already building up the hype for its next game Donkey Kong Bananza.
In case you missed it, or want something else from the new hardware, this new 3D Donkey Kong will be launching next month on 17th July. Nintendo has issued a reminder about this via social media, which gives fans another quick glimpse at DK destroying everything in sight and "surfing on a rock".
We went hands on with Donkey Kong Bananza in April and described it as a "brilliantly bonkers" game:
"While Donkey Kong has been living on the sidelines for a while now, Bananza truly is his time to shine, and what we got to play around with was a solid and delightfully stress-relieving bolt of silliness that we desperately need right now. We're hoping there are some more jungly levels out in the wilderness, but this could well be DK's breakout game. And he more than deserves it."
While we wait for DK to arrive, there are plenty of other first and third-party Switch 2 games to enjoy including titles like Mario Kart World, Street Fighter 6 and Cyberpunk 2077.