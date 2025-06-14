@arb93 My advice, decide for yourself whether games look fun and interesting to you and don't rely on others opinions. Buy physical if possible so you can sell them on after if unsure (I'll probably do this with DK Bonanza but I pretty much knew I'd want Mario Kart long term as I've loved every game)

I stopped reading reviews and impressions until after I have the game (I do watch a little gameplay footage, usually without commentary) and have been enjoying them a lot more since then. Feels more like how I experienced gaming pre-internet. It's nice not being clouded by others impressions which at times can be overly cynical or nitpicky for clicks these days on more unscrupulous websites and YouTube channels.

Disaster Report 4 was one of my all time favourite Switch games and had mostly awful reviews just because of the framerate. Meanwhile BOTW was rated highly across the board and I just couldn't get into it and it has so many gameplay elements that drove me mad. Conduct Together was an obscure game I picked up on eShop on a whim for 99p as it looked intriguing/different. I have 30 hour playtime on it!

And frankly reviews have become too subjective on many sites too (Not this one) They used to be more along the lines of "if you like so and so type of game you'll enjoy this" and try to consider their readers but many of them are very me-me-me now. I read a review of Welcome Tour that said it was a bad 2/10 game just because THEY don't care about how the Switch 2 works and don't enjoy simplistic twitch minigames. That's as silly as getting someone like me who can't stand RPGs to review the next Final Fantasy.

Anyway, rant over 😉